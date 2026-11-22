MENAFN - IANS) Haridwar, Nov 22 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday released 10,000 fish seeds into the Ganga at Amrapur Ghat in Haridwar on the occasion of World Fisheries Day, emphasising the need to conserve the river's natural fish wealth and aquatic biodiversity.

The Chief Minister participated in an event organised by the Fisheries Department, where the fish seeds were released with the objective of strengthening the Ganga's natural fish population, promoting aquatic biodiversity and raising public awareness about maintaining the river's ecological balance.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami said that River Ganga is not merely a symbol of faith, culture and spiritual heritage but also serves as an "important foundation for rich biodiversity and natural resources".

He said it was the collective responsibility of society to preserve the river's purity, uninterrupted flow and natural character.

He emphasised that protecting aquatic life and conserving natural fish stocks in rivers were essential for maintaining environmental balance.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state government's continued efforts towards conserving natural resources and improving the environment.

According to the Chief Minister, releasing fish seeds of suitable species into rivers is an important step towards strengthening their natural fish wealth.

He said that such initiatives help protect aquatic ecosystems while also supporting the sustainable development of fisheries resources.

Stressing that environmental protection cannot be left to the government alone, the Chief Minister added that it requires the active participation of every individual.

He appealed to people to contribute towards keeping all rivers in the state, particularly the Ganga, clean, preventing water pollution and protecting the natural habitats of aquatic species.

CM Dhami also said that rivers and natural resources constitute an invaluable legacy for future generations.

He stressed that maintaining a balance between development and environmental protection, while ensuring the conservation of natural resources, must remain a priority.

He added that a clean, prosperous and environmentally secure future could be achieved only through public participation and collective efforts.

The Chief Minister urged people to take greater responsibility for preserving the Ganga's ecological health and protecting the state's natural resources.

Those present at the event included BJP District President Ashutosh Sharma, District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, Chief Development Officer Lalit Narayan Mishra, Haridwar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Yogesh Mehra, Assistant Director of Fisheries Garima Mishra and City Circle Officer of Police Shishupal Singh Negi, along with other Fisheries Department officials and public representatives.