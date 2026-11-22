MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Nakheel's first release comprised 977 villas and townhouses in a community planned around schools, parks and a variety of shopping optionsDubai, United Arab Emirates; 22 November 2026: The first phase of Palm Springs received a strong response at its sales launch, with all 977 homes in the initial release sold, representing a total sales value of AED5.5 billion. Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said the response underscores continued demand for well-planned residential communities that combine high-quality homes with the infrastructure, amenities and connectivity that support modern family life. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The response also reflects the growing appeal of homeownership among Dubai residents who are looking beyond property as an investment and seeking a place to live, establish roots and build their future.

Located near Palm Jebel Ali and designed with the evolving needs of families in mind, the first phase introduced three- and four-bedroom Aliso townhouses with private gardens, alongside four- and five-bedroom Rancho villas with courtyards and pools. Both are part of a neighbourhood plan that connects homes to parks and everyday services.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said:“The robust response to Palm Springs reflects a clear shift in what people are looking for in a home. Families are thinking beyond the property itself and placing greater value on the communities and lifestyles around it. Our focus is on creating neighbourhoods that respond to these aspirations and remain relevant for generations to come.”The 3.8 million sq m masterplan includes 15 neighbourhoods, two schools, a hospital and a variety of shopping options. More than 35 km of planned walking, jogging and cycling routes will connect the neighbourhoods with parks and leisure facilities. These include Canyon Park, with its waterways and sensory gardens, and the Silver Spur Racquet Club.