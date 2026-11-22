National companies highlight advanced boatbuilding, marine engineering and manufacturing capabilities at the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show

Abu Dhabi, November 2026: The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) 2026 is showcasing the growing capabilities of UAE national companies across boatbuilding, marine engineering, maintenance and advanced manufacturing, reflecting the continued development of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a competitive regional hub for the maritime industries. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, ADIBS 2026 runs until 22 November at ADNEC Marina Hall. The exhibition provides a platform for national boat builders and manufacturers to showcase UAE-developed products, technologies and maritime solutions alongside leading regional and international companies.

The strong participation of national companies demonstrates the increasing depth of the UAE's maritime industrial ecosystem, which now encompasses boat and shipbuilding, specialised marine solutions, maintenance and refurbishment services, advanced engineering, 3D printing and smart maritime technologies.

The sector's development also reflects the UAE's wider focus on strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities, developing national expertise and increasing the international competitiveness of locally manufactured products.

Among the UAE companies participating in ADIBS 2026 is Al Seer Marine, which is showcasing passenger vessels, water taxis and boats designed for civil defence operations, in addition to marine systems and engineering services. The company has increasingly incorporated technologies including large-scale 3D printing and unmanned marine systems into its operations.

National manufacturer Alpha Boats is showcasing vessels designed around the conditions and requirements of the Arabian Gulf, ranging from shallow-water fishing boats to larger leisure and performance vessels. Gulf Shark Boats is also displaying locally developed sport-fishing boats, speedboats, kayaks and marine accessories designed for regional climatic and marine conditions.

Al Raban Marine, founded in 1998 by Emirati professionals, is presenting high-performance fishing and leisure vessels incorporating stepped, ventilated-hull technology designed to enhance speed, stability and manoeuvrability.

Beyond boatbuilding, ADIBS highlights the importance of the wider industrial value chain required to support a sustainable maritime sector. Abu Dhabi-based Blue Sea Marine Services, established in 2004 and headquartered in ICAD 3, provides marine engineering, maintenance and overhaul services and reports having completed maintenance and repair work on more than 4,000 boats and yachts over more than two decades.

Innovation in manufacturing is another important part of this development. MJ1 Advanced Additive Nautics is bringing additive manufacturing and industrial robotics into boat and yacht production, including the development of fully 3D-printed boats approved for operation in open water. Its Majesty Series combines 3D-printed hulls with advanced composite materials.

The capabilities showcased at ADIBS complement the wider objectives of Make it in the Emirates, the UAE's flagship industrial platform hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and organised by ADNEC Group. The event is set to take place on 3 to 6 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and designed to strengthen local manufacturing, deepen industrial value chains and enable companies to manufacture, scale and export from the UAE.

Significantly, ship, maritime and boat manufacturing is among the industrial sectors represented by Make it in the Emirates, creating a direct connection between the companies and manufacturing capabilities showcased at ADIBS and the UAE's broader industrial development ambitions.

Together, the two platforms demonstrate complementary elements of ADNEC Group's role in supporting national economic priorities. Make it in the Emirates brings together manufacturers, investors, policymakers, innovators and buyers to accelerate industrial growth, while ADIBS provides a specialised international marketplace through which UAE marine manufacturers can showcase products, engage customers and partners, and strengthen their presence across regional and international markets.

The development of the UAE's marine manufacturing sector also illustrates how locally based companies are moving across the industrial value chain, from vessel design and production to maintenance, engineering, advanced materials and additive manufacturing. This provides opportunities to retain more industrial value within the country, develop specialised technical expertise and increase the capacity of UAE companies to serve domestic and export markets.