MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November, 2026 – SilverCat brought the second generation of its power catamarans to the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2026, presenting two exclusive previews: the SilverCat 42 Offshore and the SilverCat 47 Family. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Representing two distinct approaches to life on the water, the brand-new models showcase the continued innovation of the SilverCat range, with designs shaped around versatility, functionality and the distinctive advantages of catamaran hulls.

The SilverCat 42 Offshore combines the excitement of sport fishing with the comfort and versatility of family cruising, a distinctive characteristic of SilverCat's Offshore Series. Designed for those who enjoy both adventure and relaxation, it offers spacious outdoor areas, practical fishing features, and comfortable spaces for spending quality time with family and friends.

The open foredeck and easy walkaround access provide freedom of movement throughout the boat, while the enclosed, air-conditioned saloon offers a comfortable indoor retreat for relaxing and socializing in any weather. A private cabin with a double bed adds convenience for longer journeys. The spacious aft deck serves as a versatile area for both fishing activities and social gatherings, featuring a dining area with a table, a bait storage compartment, a cutting board, and multiple fishing rod holders. A solid hardtop provides shade and protection from the sun, making every journey enjoyable, whether heading offshore for a fishing adventure or cruising with loved ones.

The SilverCat 47 in the Family Series introduces a completely redesigned exterior, establishing the next chapter of SilverCat styling through a sleek profile, minimalist detailing and a distinctive dual-tone finish. Its nearly 5-metre beam creates generous deck spaces, including an expansive aft entertaining area designed around family and social boating. Optimizing natural light throughout the interior, it offers an open connection with the surrounding environment. An integrated swim platform with a concealed, electrically deploying ladder provides easy access to the water, while optional fold-down balconies extend the usable deck space to approximately six metres, bringing guests closer to the sea, creating a private, floating retreat.

This year's display also included the SilverCat 35 Offshore, alongside the SilverCat 34 in the Angler Series, presented in partnership with Honda Marine, highlighting the range's extensive product portfolio for the family boating and sport fishing segment.

Held from 19 to 22 November 2026, the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show provides an opportunity for visitors to explore the latest SilverCat models and get a closer look at the brand's expanding portfolio.

With two exclusive previews and established models on display, SilverCat's presence reflects its continued focus on developing capable, versatile power catamarans for life on the water.

About SilverCat:SilverCat is the power catamaran brand withing the portfolio of the Gulf Craft Group, with expertise in the design and production of composite superyachts, yachts, and leisure craft, supported by advanced manufacturing and servicing facilities in the UAE and the Maldives. Drawing on more than 40 years of boat-building expertise, SilverCat catamarans combine innovative twin-hull design with fuel-efficient performance and tailored layouts – from open-console sport fishing machines to family vessels. SilverCat owners benefit from a global support network, covering everything from initial selection to comprehensive after-sales service.