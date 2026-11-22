MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE – Artemis and the U.S. SailGP Team raised the stakes in the race for SailGP's last remaining Grand Final spot, topping their respective groups on the opening day in Dubai. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The rival teams – currently third and fourth in the Championship standings – each bagged a race win as the penultimate Grand Prix of 2026 got underway in trademark Dubai conditions.

Light, shifting winds made for unpredictable racing, with frequent position changes and little margin for error across the fleet.

While Artemis and the U.S. were the standout teams, the same couldn't be said for reigning champions Emirates GBR, who only managed to score a single point in a difficult afternoon.

Pressure is now mounting on the Brits, who sit six points adrift of Artemis in fifth overall, as they face an uphill task to keep their title defence alive.

Meanwhile, the two teams already guaranteed a place in the Season Grand Final showed no signs of easing off.

Australia's Bonds Flying Roos and Spain's Los Gallos both finished the day second in their groups, underlining their determination to keep winning with the season finale just one week away.

U.S. and Artemis deliver under pressure:

Taylor Canfield's U.S. crew opened their afternoon with a fourth-place finish, recovering from seventh to overhaul Emirates GBR in the closing stages.

But it was their second race that really made an impression, with Canfield guiding his team to victory less than two months after undergoing surgery on a broken collarbone.

The Americans' result put the spotlight firmly on Artemis, who were preparing for their second race in Group B.

Nathan Outteridge's crew responded emphatically, nailing the start and leading from the first mark to the finish, adding a win to their earlier third-place result.

“We do watch the other fleet and saw the US had a good one, but that doesn't really affect us,” Outteridge said.“We were more prepping for our own race.”

For Emirates GBR, however, it was an afternoon to forget.

Dylan Fletcher's crew lost fourth place to the U.S. in their opening race before finding themselves last off the line in Race 2A.

A fleet-wide communications issue forced race management to abandon that race, handing the Brits an unexpected second chance. But they failed to capitalize, finishing sixth in the restart.

Qualified teams show their pace:

Season leaders the Bonds Flying Roos opened with a commanding race win before recovering from a poor start to finish fourth in their second outing.

Los Gallos, the league's current form team, proved even more consistent, recording two second-place finishes despite picking up a boundary penalty in the opening race.

Elsewhere, the Black Foils, historically the most successful team in Dubai over SailGP's past three Grands Prix there, impressed with victory in Race 1A, but had to settle for fifth in the second.

Germany by Deutsche Bank also collected two third-place finishes, a clear sign of their growth as a team over the back half of the season.

Racing resumes on Sunday at 1500 GST / 1100 GMT with two more races for each group, followed by the four-team winner-takes-all Final.