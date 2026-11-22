Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Predicts Congress Return for Second Term

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday asserted that the Congress party will return to power in the state for a second time, urging cadres to work diligently at the grassroots level while cautioning that the party leadership is closely observing everyone's conduct and performance.

According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Reddy was addressing a joint party meeting when he highlighted the organisational journey of newly appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Sandeep, noting that serving as in-charge for Telangana or Andhra Pradesh is regarded as a major honour within the party.

"Our in-charge has worked from the ranks of a worker across NSUI and Youth Congress at all levels. Earlier, big leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Vayalar Ravi, and Azad came as in-charges of our region. Being an in-charge for Telangana or Andhra Pradesh is a great honour in the Congress party. AICC giving such an honour to Sandeep today means he got this opportunity with complete faith in the Congress party," Reddy said.

Asserting that his political assessments have never gone wrong, Reddy recalled his February 2024 interview on journalist Rajat Sharma's programme Aap Ki Adalat, where he had predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would not cross 240 seats despite its "Abki Baar 400 Paar" slogan.

"Even today, my assessment has never gone wrong. In February [2024], during Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat interview, Narendra Modi was saying 'Abki Baar 400 Paar ', and he asked where the Congress party would stand if BJP gets 400 seats. I said that day, 'You mark my words, Rajat Sharma ji, BJP is not going to cross 240.' I said it won't get even one seat more than 240. BJP stopped right at 240 seats," Reddy stated.

Reflecting on the 2024 general election outcome, he said the Congress stopped at 100 seats due to a lack of confidence and campaign shortcomings, adding that winning 25 more seats would have enabled the party to form the government at the Centre.

"Because our people lacked confidence that day and we didn't campaign properly, we stopped at 100. If we had reduced BJP by another 25 seats and Congress had gotten another 25 seats, reaching 125, our government would be at the Centre today. In politics, confidence and faith give the strength of a thousand elephants. Only when that faith and confidence are missing do problems come our way. That is why my appeal to all of you today is that the Congress party will definitely come into power for a second time," he said.

Calling upon party workers to strengthen grassroots mobilisation while leaving electoral strategy to the leadership, the Chief Minister reminded cadres that their efforts and behaviour are being tracked across Telangana.

"You work hard at the grassroots level. Leave the strategy and tactics needed to bring the party into power to us; we will take care of it. You might be thinking about who works hard, saying, 'Nobody is watching us.' We are closely observing everyone's conduct, everyone's way of speaking, and everyone's hard work in the state of Telangana," Reddy added.