PMC Chairman Donates Rs 25 Lakh to CM Relief Fund for Drought Relief

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Standing Committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale presented a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to help drought-affected farmers across the state, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. The CMO Maharashtra stated that CM Fadnavis expressed his gratitude to Bhimale for the contribution.

"On the occasion of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's birthday, Shrinath Bhimale, Chairman of the Pune Municipal Corporation's Standing Committee, presented him with a cheque for Rs 25,00,000 in Mumbai as a donation to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help drought-affected farmers. Chief Minister Fadnavis thanked him on the occasion," the CMO posted on X.

Earlier in October, Fadnavis announced that the state government has provided advance financial assistance of ₹5,000 to affected farmers, describing it as an unprecedented relief measure, amid a drought-like situation in Maharashtra. Speaking to reporters in Wardha, Fadnavis contrasted Maharashtra's efforts with Karnataka's drought relief measures, noting that while ₹5,000 cannot fully cover a farmer's losses, it offers immediate support and relief.

"For the first time, we have provided advance financial assistance to farmers in this manner. Never before have Maharashtra's farmers received such assistance before December. Earlier, farmers with small landholdings received barely Rs 1,000. Now, every eligible farmer will receive at least Rs 5,000, with the remaining compensation paid later. Karnataka has provided only Rs 2,500 despite facing severe drought. I understand farmers' hardships, and Rs 5,000 cannot compensate for their losses, but it will offer some relief," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis then turned on the opposition, comparing the criticism to the response to the Ladki Bahin scheme. "When we provided Rs 1,500 to women under the Ladki Bahin scheme, the same Congress and opposition leaders criticised the amount. But the women knew the importance of Rs 1,500, just as our farmers understand the value of Rs 5,000." He added, "Leaders who live in huge bungalows, travel in expensive cars and own several institutions will never understand the value of Rs 5,000. Devendra Fadnavis had earlier announced that the state had declared drought in 305 talukas, up from the previous 265. (ANI)