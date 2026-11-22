BJP MP Tapir Gao Hails Amit Shah Visit to Arunachal Pradesh

Holongi (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tapir Gao on Sunday hailed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the tour underscored the significance of the party's "double-engine" government in the state. Speaking to ANI, Gao noted that Shah held extensive reviews of ongoing and upcoming development projects alongside organisational meetings and an event hosted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Arunachal Pradesh for a three-day visit. He spent 3-4 hours reviewing the development projects currently underway in the state, as well as those set to begin. He also met with BJP party workers, MLAs, and ministers, and attended an event organised by the NDRF," Gao said.

Highlighting that the visit was focused on tracking progress toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the state, the BJP MP said Shah had assured the public that all pending works would be completed without gaps. "In essence, he came to review the progress toward the development goals set by PM Modi for the state. He has assured the people of Arunachal Pradesh that any existing gaps will be addressed, with a commitment to ensure 100 per cent completion of the work," he stated. Expressing pride over the developments, Gao added, "We feel a great sense of pride; today, the significance of our BJP's 'double-engine' government has truly been felt."

This comes after Shah on Sunday said the newly inaugurated 12th Battalion campus of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Itanagar would serve as a disaster response hub for Arunachal Pradesh, the Northeast and neighbouring regions. He added that the facility would also provide training to State Disaster Response Forces (SDRFs) from all eight states in the North Eastern Region (NER). Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 12th Battalion Campus, Shah underlined the high vulnerability of the region to natural calamities and noted that the entire facility has been built in compliance with earthquake-resistant standards.

"Today, the 12th Battalion of the NDRF is being formally inaugurated here. We all know that Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast region are highly vulnerable to natural disasters," Shah said. Highlighting the campus's infrastructure and regional role, the Union Home Minister added, "This entire complex and all its buildings have been constructed in compliance with earthquake-resistant standards. Thus, the first line of defence against natural disasters begins right here, with the facilities of our 12th Battalion. This complex will serve as a protective hub--not only for Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast but also for the surrounding regions--and it will also host training for the SDRF from all eight states of the region." (ANI)