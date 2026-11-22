MENAFN - IANS) Mohali, Nov 22 (IANS) Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur continued their impressive start, securing their third straight win while Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre (HPC) secured their second straight win in Season 3 of Punjab Hockey League at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali.

Mumbai's Republican Sports Club, meanwhile, opened their account with a win over Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

Naval Tata Hockey Academy made a strong start, taking the lead in the eighth minute through a field goal by Sukhu Guria before doubling their advantage in the 25th minute with another field goal from Amit Kongari to go into half-time with a 2-0 lead.

Major Dhyan Chand Sports College fought back in the third quarter, with Shivam Yadav converting a penalty stroke in the 36th minute to reduce the deficit to 1-2. However, Naval Tata Hockey Academy restored their two-goal cushion in the 56th minute through a penalty corner conversion by captain MD Jaeed to continue their perfect start to the tournament.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC secured their second straight win of the league with a convincing 3-1 victory over Ghumanhera Risers Academy, Delhi, in the opening match of the day.

The side from Bhubaneswar made a strong start, taking the lead in the sixth minute through a penalty corner converted by Abhisek Topno. They doubled their advantage just four minutes later when Binyananda Singh Yumkham scored a field goal in the 10th minute.

Ghumanhera Risers Academy responded quickly, with Pankaj Phalswal converting a penalty corner in the 13th minute to reduce the deficit to 2-1 before the end of the opening quarter. Both sides remained goalless in the second and third quarters, with Ghumanhera looking to find a way back into the contest.

However, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC maintained their defensive discipline and put the result beyond doubt in the 58th minute, when Abhisek Topno converted another penalty corner to complete his brace and secure all three points for his side.

In the second match of the day, Republican Sports Club, Mumbai, came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). SDAT made an early impact, taking the lead in just the second minute through a penalty corner conversion.

Republican Sports Club responded in the seventh minute, with Heithoiba Chingshubam converting a penalty corner to bring his side level at 1-1 by the end of the opening quarter. The contest remained closely fought through the second quarter, with neither side able to find a breakthrough.

Republican Sports Club then took the lead five minutes into the third quarter, when Chingshubam converted a penalty stroke in the 36th minute to complete his brace and put the Mumbai outfit ahead. SDAT pushed for an equaliser in the final quarter, but Republican Sports Club held their shape defensively to preserve their advantage and claim their second win of the league.

At the end of Day 4, Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur, have climbed to the top of the table with 9 points from three matches. Republican Sports Club, Mumbai, meanwhile, opened their account and registered three points after two successive defeats.

The Punjab Hockey League 2026 schedule has been revised from November 23 onwards; all matches will now begin 30 minutes earlier than originally scheduled.

Monday's fixtures:

11 AM: Government Hockey Academy, Sonipat vs Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar

1 PM: Ghumanhera Risers Academy, New Delhi vs Republican Sports Club, Mumbai

3 PM: Namdhari XI vs Roundglass Hockey Academy