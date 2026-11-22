MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- Airport International Group (AIG), the operator of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), signed a memorandum of understanding with Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) and Jordan Airports Company on the sidelines of the Jordan-EU Investment Conference 2026, in the presence of Transport Minister Nidal Qatamin.

The memorandum establishes a framework for strategic cooperation among the three parties to develop Jordan's aviation sector and strengthen its international air connectivity. It also supports AIG's efforts to ensure the airport's infrastructure, operational capacity and services keep pace with future growth and expected travel demand, in line with Jordan's economic aspirations.

AIG Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Deviller said airport operations are highly competitive, as airports in the region and beyond continually seek to attract airlines, passengers and investment. Close cooperation between QAIA and RJ is essential to strengthen their competitive advantages and appeal, he said.

He added that the cooperation aims to align long-term priorities, strengthen airport capabilities and deliver greater value to passengers, maintaining the airport's standing and readiness to support Jordan's future growth. The core goal remains to consolidate the airport's position as a leading regional gateway supporting tourism, trade and investment, Deviller said.

The cooperation aligns with AIG's seven-year growth and expansion strategy, which seeks to strengthen the airport's role as a key regional gateway and transit hub, explore opportunities to increase capacity, develop aviation-related facilities, advance digital transformation and improve its integrated operations.

AIG said its participation in the conference reflected its commitment to supporting Jordan's investment priorities and economic development agenda. The memorandum also aligns with the Economic Modernization Vision by strengthening coordination among key aviation stakeholders to develop the sector and meet Jordan's long-term aspirations.

//Petra// NQ