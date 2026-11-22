MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Nov. 22 (Petra)-The 2nd Aqaba Sports Festival 2026 kicked off this Sunday.

Organized by the Aqaba City Youth Club (AYC), in cooperation with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), the event features the participation of over 2,000 male and female athletes across various age groups.

The festival, which will span 6 days, offers 19 different sports: Football, basketball, table tennis, beach volleyball, freestyle and fin swimming, sailing, and chess.

It also features martial arts, such as karate, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, taekwondo, boxing, kung fu, judo, and a variety of recreational and physical activities.

The festival is part of the Aqaba Youth Club's broader plan to implement diverse sports activities and strengthen Aqaba's position as a hub for sporting events within the Kingdom.

Furthermore, the activities aim to provide opportunities for athletic competition, discover new talent, refine athletes' skills, and foster values ​​of cooperation and teamwork.

//Petra// AG