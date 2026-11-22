MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Nov. 22 (Petra) -- The outcomes of the 2026 Jordan–EU Investment Conference are expected to create new opportunities for Jordan's information and communications technology (ICT) sector, strengthening Aqaba's potential to become a regional digital hub linking Europe, the Middle East and Asia through advanced data centers, international telecommunications networks and submarine cable infrastructure.

The conference underscored the importance of digital connectivity in strengthening Jordan–EU economic and investment partnerships and attracting high-value investments, with Aqaba positioned to capitalize on its strategic Red Sea location and expanding technological capabilities.

Aqaba Digital Hub CEO Eyad Abu Khorma told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision for establishing the Aqaba Special Economic Zone, alongside His Majesty's continued support for economic and technological development, helped create the investment environment that enabled the development of Aqaba Digital Hub.

He said the project has evolved into an integrated digital ecosystem comprising data centers, international telecommunications networks, a submarine cable landing station and an internet exchange point.

Abu Khorma said the Jordan–EU partnership could support further expansion, attract investment and strengthen Aqaba's role as a digital corridor connecting regional and international markets.

He explained that submarine cables are a critical component of global communications infrastructure, with multiple cable systems and routes improving network reliability, service continuity and international connectivity.

Aqaba Digital Hub has invested in an open-access submarine cable landing station and integrated terrestrial and subsea telecommunications networks connecting Jordan to regional and global markets.

Hosting multiple cable systems, he said, provides alternative routes to Europe and other markets, diversifies data traffic and offers more flexible connectivity options, strengthening Jordan's ability to attract international telecommunications companies and digital service providers.

Abu Khorma noted that demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and international connectivity services is driving investment in advanced digital facilities. Planned expansion projects aim to increase operational capacity and meet this demand while leveraging Aqaba's ability to serve regional and international markets.

He said Aqaba Digital Hub has already moved beyond planning to implementing and operating specialized projects, including Jordan's largest data center, the country's first AI-dedicated data center, cloud computing services and an advanced computing platform for developing and operating AI applications.

These facilities enable international companies to expand their regional operations while giving Jordanian businesses and institutions access to technologies needed to develop new digital products and services.

Growing demand, he added, creates opportunities to attract specialized companies and additional investment, consolidating Aqaba's position as a regional center for data centers, cloud computing and AI.

On employment and skills development, Abu Khorma stressed that the value of these investments extends beyond technology to creating high-quality jobs and developing national expertise, in line with the Economic Modernization Vision.

He said Aqaba Digital Hub has relied on Jordanian professionals since its establishment to develop and operate its facilities, creating opportunities in data center operations, networking, telecommunications, cybersecurity, cloud computing and AI.

The company also supports technical training, knowledge transfer and skills development through the Aqaba Digital Academy, helping prepare young Jordanians for evolving labor market requirements.

Abu Khorma said transforming Aqaba into an international data corridor would strengthen Jordan's competitiveness by reducing international connectivity costs, improving service quality and providing reliable, diversified telecommunications routes.

He emphasized that the broader economic objective is to turn Jordan's geographic location into a sustainable competitive advantage, allowing the Kingdom to move beyond serving as a transit point for international data traffic to hosting, operating and developing digital services for regional and global markets.

Addressing cybersecurity and data sovereignty, he said the growing reliance on cloud computing, AI and digital services makes secure domestic hosting capabilities increasingly important.

Aqaba Digital Hub has developed facilities that enable government entities, institutions and businesses to host data and systems and operate applications within Jordan under high standards of security, reliability and business continuity. He said these capabilities strengthen national digital sovereignty by allowing institutions to maintain control over their data while accessing advanced technologies.

Abu Khorma added that realizing AI's economic potential requires specialized infrastructure, advanced computing resources, expertise, data and applications.

He said Aqaba Digital City provides the computing capabilities needed to develop and operate AI solutions domestically, allowing companies to access specialized resources without bearing the cost of building and operating their own facilities. This approach, he explained, enables Jordanian technology companies and developers to create scalable products and services for regional and international markets, positioning Jordan not only as a user of AI but also as a regional provider of AI technologies and services.

Abu Khorma stressed that digital infrastructure should be viewed as an independent economic and investment sector rather than merely a supporting service, given its potential to attract international companies, create skilled employment and strengthen Jordan's competitiveness in the global digital economy.

//Petra// AJ