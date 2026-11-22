MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 22 (Petra) – Staff of the Jordanian Field Hospital in southern Gaza (12) began offering treatment to patients and other people seeking medical care on Sunday.

These medical and therapeutic services as part of Jordan's ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of our brethren in the Gaza Strip.

On this occasion, commander of the hospital force stated: "Commencement of services comes to implement Royal directives and reflects Jordan's steadfast position in supporting our Palestinian brethren." He affirmed the hospital's personnel will continue to fulfill their humanitarian duty by providing medical care to target groups with the "utmost efficiency and dedication." In turn, the hospital director said the medical teams have prepared the clinics and medical facilities and have completed the necessary technical and logistical procedures to receive patients.

He noted that the hospital is staffed by "specialized and experienced" medical and nursing workers across various medical fields.

The facility provides medical services in specialties, mainly dermatology, obstetrics and gynecology, anesthesia and intensive care, as well as orthopedics, vascular surgery, neurosurgery, pediatrics and neonatal care, and plastic, burn, and maxillofacial operations.

It also operates a mobile unit dedicated to supporting individuals who have undergone amputations, including fitting prosthetic limbs.

//Petra// AG