MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development hosted a technical delegation from Iraq's Ministry of Education on Sunday to share Jordan's expertise in school nutrition and review implementation of its National School Feeding Program.

Secretary-General for Education Sahar Shakhatreh chaired the meeting with the Iraqi delegation, who is visiting the Kingdom from Nov. 22 to 23, alongside representatives from the program's partner organizations, including the World Food Program (WFP).

Shakhatreh noted the value of bilateral knowledge-based exchange in advancing school meal initiatives. She praised the ministry's strategic partnerships with the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF), the WFP, and the Royal Health Awareness Society in ensuring the program's success.

She also outlined the 2026–2030 National School Feeding Strategy, which builds on the 2021–2025 foundational phase that piloted sustainable meal models and boosted local production.

Guided by 4 main pillars: Governance, expanding healthy meal models, advocacy and partnerships, and sustainability, the new strategy aims to broaden student meal coverage by 2030, establish a formal regulatory framework, strengthen institutional coordination, and secure long-term financial and administrative self-reliance.

In turn, Director of the General Education Administration Ahmad Masaafeh noted that the feeding program aligns with Economic Modernization Vision by investing in human capital, improving school environments, and boosting student health and academic performance.

Meanwhile, Director of Formal Education Ruba Zayed traced the program's history back to its 1975 launch with the WFP, noting that full administrative responsibility transferred to the Jordanian government, in partnership with the armed forces, in 1999.

The Iraqi delegation's two-day trip features knowledge-sharing sessions and field visits to productive kitchens and schools to observe meal preparation and distribution firsthand.

//Petra// HA