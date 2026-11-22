MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dead Sea – November 22 (Petra) -- The Youth Forum for Health and Wellbeing was held on Sunday at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre at the Dead Sea under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein. During the opening session, World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Jordan, Iman Shankiti, said the forum reflects a firm belief that young people are not only the leaders of tomorrow but essential partners in building healthier societies, given their ideas and capacity for innovation.

Princess Rajwa attended part of the forum's first discussion session, titled "Mind, Body and Society," which explored factors affecting the mental and physical health of young people, as well as ways to improve their overall wellbeing.

She also toured the Youth Marketplace, which features hands-on activities designed to promote healthy lifestyles and raise awareness of mental health, digital health, online safety and health misinformation.

Bringing together young people from across Jordan, government representatives and health experts, the event provides a platform for young participants to voice their health priorities and propose practical solutions to improve their health and wellbeing.

Discussions focus on four key areas: mental health, healthy lifestyles, digital health and innovation and youth engagement and leadership, with an emphasis on identifying challenges and developing practical recommendations.

Participants also have the opportunity to engage directly with specialists and inspiring figures through the "Human Library" initiative, exchanging knowledge and learning from real-life experiences in health, leadership and innovation.

Organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the event is held in partnership with the Ministries of Health and Youth, the Crown Prince Foundation, Jordan University of Science and Technology, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and the Royal Health Awareness Society (RHAS).

The forum was also attended by senior officials.

//Petra// NQ