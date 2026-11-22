MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

“The death toll from the enemy attack in Dymer has risen to two. Rescuers have recovered the body of another person from beneath the rubble,” the statement said.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

The number of injured has risen to four. A man born in 1977 sought medical attention and was hospitalized with a preliminary diagnosis of a closed traumatic brain injury.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) clarified in a Facebook post that one of those killed was an 18-year-old young man. Four other people, including a child, were injured.

Rescuers are currently searching for 11 people who cannot be reached, including two children.

SES psychologists are working at the site of the Russian strike.

RussiansZaporizhzhia, leaving one killed

As Ukrinform previously reported, a search and rescue operation is underway at the site where a five-story residential building was hit in Dymer, Kyiv region. Earlier reports confirmed one fatality.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine