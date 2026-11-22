MENAFN - The Conversation) How much public support does a company need before it can build a major development in a community? And who gets to decide if that threshold is met?

These questions are emerging in New Brunswick, where two communities are approaching the prospect of AI data centre development differently.

In Fundy Shores, the mayor has called for new rules governing AI data centres, even though no developer has proposed building one in his municipality yet. The municipality wants future data centre developers to obtain council approval through a rezoning process, giving residents an opportunity to weigh in before construction could proceed.

In nearby Saint John, residents have been debating a proposed facility in Lorneville. At a public meeting, they raised concerns about air quality, water consumption and the benefits such a project would bring. After the meeting, one resident told reporters:“I think it demonstrates that there is no social licence for this project.”

The two communities illustrate different points in the debate over social license: how to establish public support for a project before it is proposed, and what happens when residents believe that support is absent.

As an environmental communication researcher, I have studied how supporters and opponents of liquefied natural gas development in British Columbia made competing claims about whose interests those projects would serve. I see similar disputes in debates over AI data centres, particularly when different parties claim to speak for the people who will live alongside a project.

What is a social licence?

Having a“social licence to operate” refers to the ongoing acceptance of a project by people affected by it. The term emerged in the mining industry in the 1990s, when companies recognized that even with government permits in hand, opposition from neighbours could delay or disrupt their operations.

It captured the practical importance of public support, though it left open who could grant it or judge when it had been lost. Unlike a government permit, a social licence is not a formal legal authorization. It's an informal relationship between a developer and the communities affected by its activities.

Consider the debate over Enbridge's proposed Northern Gateway pipeline. In April 2014, residents of Kitimat, B.C., where the pipeline was proposed to terminate, voted on the project. Of those who voted, 58.4 per cent opposed it.

Read more: Where does all the hardware go? The hidden environmental footprint of AI data centres

What followed was a political dispute about how much weight residents' responses should carry. Opponents pointed to that result as evidence that Enbridge had failed to earn local acceptance. An idea the mining industry had used to explain why companies needed public support had given residents a way to express their opposition.

Some pipeline advocates, including newspaper columnists and Conservative politicians, objected that opponents were claiming a veto over projects of national importance. A company could welcome consultation, yet disagree about what should happen when residents rejected its proposal.

Whose support counts?

Claims that a project has or lacks a social licence often depend on who is speaking for the community, and whose views are being counted.

The public meeting in Saint John gave some residents a chance to voice their concerns, but it could not establish how the wider community felt about the proposal.

The same challenge arises when projects are presented as having public support. A council resolution reflects elected representatives' positions; a benefits agreement records what its signatories accepted while a public vote reflects the views of those who participated. Each provides evidence about a different group of people, but none necessarily represents everyone affected.

This question of representation is especially important when projects affect Indigenous nations. First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities have distinct rights, governing institutions and authority to make decisions. Their views cannot be subsumed into municipal consultation or treated as another measure of local opinion.

What if a community changes its mind?

There is a danger to treating social licence as a one-time decision, as I mentioned in a recent interview about Fundy Shores.

Before a data centre is constructed, residents have forecasts and promises to consider. Once a facility opens, they can measure those promises against their lived experiences, including how the operator responds when something goes wrong. Sherbrooke, Que., offers one example of how the experience of a project after it opens can change how a community views it.

The city agreed to supply electricity to Bitfarms for a bitcoin mining facility. Soon after it opened, neighbours began complaining to the city about the noise. Bitfarms replaced the fans and installed a noise barrier, but the problem persisted. In 2021, the city and the company agreed in principle to move the operation to an industrial park.

A social licence, then, is not something a developer keeps indefinitely. It largely depends on whether a project continues to meet the expectations of the people affected by it.

Residents views may change as a project develops and its impacts become clearer. A council's approval may allow construction to proceed, but it does not guarantee lasting community acceptance. Residents must have opportunities to hold operators accountable as they experience the project's effects.