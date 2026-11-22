MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 22 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi group said on Sunday that it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthis toward the Riyadh region, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

"Air defences intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Riyadh region," coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki wrote on US social media company X.

The interception came amid escalating hostilities between the Houthis and the coalition amid attacks targeting Saudi airports and energy facilities.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's government against the Houthis since 2015. The group has controlled the capital Sanaa and other parts of Yemen since 2014.

--NNN-ANADOLU