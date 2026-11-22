Seedeo MCP: one hosted MCP server and REST API for Suno, Veo, Kling, Seedance and GPT Image

Seedeo, an AI creative platform for video, image, music and voice creation

One hosted MCP server and API for video, image and music: sign in from ChatGPT or Claude, see the cost before you run, and get credits back on failures.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seedeo, an AI creative platform for video, image, music and voice creation, today announced Seedeo MCP, a hosted Model Context Protocol server and REST API that lets ChatGPT, Claude, Cursor and other AI assistants generate media with models including Suno, Kling, Veo, Seedance and GPT Image from a single account.Searches for model-specific MCP servers such as "Suno MCP " and "Kling MCP", and for "Claude connectors", grew sharply in 2026 as more people tried to generate media inside their AI assistants. In developer forums, the same problems come up again and again: each model provider needs its own account, key and billing; custom MCP servers are hard to add to ChatGPT, which accepts OAuth sign-in rather than an API key in a header; long video jobs time out; and per-second pricing is hard to predict. Seedeo MCP is built around those problems.One connection instead of one per provider. Seedeo hosts a single MCP server at seedeo/api/mcp. Instead of installing a separate Suno MCP, Kling MCP or Veo MCP server and managing a key for each provider, users connect once and reach every model on the Seedeo website, billed in the same pay-as-you-go credits.Sign in from ChatGPT and Claude. The server supports OAuth sign-in, so ChatGPT and Claude users can add Seedeo as a connector and approve access with their Seedeo account instead of pasting an API key. Developer tools such as Cursor, VS Code, Windsurf, Claude Code and Codex CLI can use a standard API key.Know the cost first, and get it back if a job fails. Every generate tool accepts a dry run that returns the exact credit cost of a request before anything is spent, and credits for failed generations are returned automatically.Built for long jobs. Generation is asynchronous: each request returns a task ID, the job keeps running even if the assistant stops waiting, and the assistant can check it again later. Up to five generations per account run at once, and further requests wait in a visible queue.What users can make:- Video: text-to-video, image-to-video, first and last frame, multiple image references and motion control with Kling, Veo, Seedance and MiniMax.- Images: text-to-image and image editing with up to 16 reference images with GPT Image and Nano Banana Pro.- Music: full songs or instrumentals with Suno V4 through V5, from a short description or in custom mode with the user's own lyrics, title and style.Because the models share one server, they can be combined in one conversation. A user can ask ChatGPT or Claude to write a short script, generate the shots with Veo or Kling, create matching images with GPT Image and add an original Suno soundtrack, without switching tools or accounts. The same models are available through a REST API for n8n, Zapier or a team's own product.The MCP setup guide and API documentation are available on the Seedeo MCP page. New accounts start with free credits.About SeedeoSeedeo is an AI creative platform that brings leading AI models for video, image, music and voice creation together in one place, for creators, marketers and developers. Learn more at seedeo.

Seedeo Team

Seedeo AI LLC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Seedeo MCP Adds Suno, Kling and Veo to ChatGPT and Claude Connectors News Provided By Seedeo AI LLC November 22, 2026, 13:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.