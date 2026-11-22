GoodStandingRules, a free reference from TIN Comply, covers certificates of good standing, annual reports, franchise taxes and reinstatement in all 50 states and DC.

GoodStandingRules covers certificates of good standing, annual reports, franchise taxes and reinstatement in every state, with free lookups and calculators

- GoodStandingRules spokesperson

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TIN Comply today announced GoodStandingRules, a free reference for the people who keep a business entity in good standing and the people who check it: owners, controllers, paralegals and corporate secretaries, the CPAs and attorneys who file for them, and the onboarding, accounts payable and procurement staff who confirm that a vendor or customer is in good standing. The site covers all 50 states and the District of Columbia, with every rule tied to the state's own statutes, fee schedules and agency pages.

An LLC or corporation stays in good standing by filing on time in every state where it is formed or registered. Each state sets its own rules: an annual or biennial report with its own due date and fee, a franchise or privilege tax in some states, and a registered agent everywhere. Miss a filing and the state can revoke, forfeit or dissolve the entity, and getting it back means a reinstatement with back reports, fees and sometimes a tax clearance first. A bank, buyer or lender that asks for a certificate of good standing needs the right document from the right office.

What the site offers:

Every state, one page each. Each state and DC has its own page: what the certificate is called and how to order it, the annual report, any tax tied to status, how an entity loses good standing and how to reinstate, foreign registration, the registered agent and tax clearance. Eight states with the most questions, including Delaware, Texas, California and New York, have in-depth guides as well.

Links to the state's own page. Wherever the site tells a reader to order a certificate, file a report or request a tax clearance, it links the state's own page for that step, and when a state takes orders only on paper, it links the form.

Ten topics across all 51 jurisdictions. Guides and 51-row tables cover the certificate of good standing, annual and biennial reports, franchise and privilege taxes, losing good standing, reinstatement, foreign qualification, registered agents, tax clearance, dissolution, and how to check a company's status in each state's official business search.

Free tools, templates and forms. Eight tools include an annual report due date finder, a reinstatement cost estimator, a certificate of good standing finder, a foreign qualification fee lookup, and franchise tax calculators for Texas, Delaware, California and Alabama. Five templates include an annual compliance calendar and a vendor good standing checklist, and 14 state forms are explained line by line.

Primary sources, not summaries of summaries. Every fact is quoted from the state's statutes, rules, fee schedules, forms and agency pages, and amounts carry their year and source. Where a state publishes nothing on a point, the site says so rather than filling the gap from elsewhere.

Where to start:

Certificate of good standing, all 51: certificate-of-good-standing/

Annual report due date finder: tools/annual-report-due-date-finder/

How to check a company's good standing: check-good-standing/

Reinstatement by state: reinstatement/

All 50 states and DC, map and table: states/

GoodStandingRules is free, with no signup and no ad networks.

About TIN Comply

TIN Comply is a vendor identity and tax compliance platform offering IRS TIN matching, EIN lookup, sanctions screening and W-9 collection. It publishes free primary-source references for compliance teams, including GoodStandingRules, IFTACompliance, PrevailingWageRules, Form5500 and TINCompliance. Learn more at tincomply.

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TIN Comply Launches GoodStandingRules, a Free 50-State Good Standing Guide News Provided By TIN Comply November 22, 2026, 13:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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