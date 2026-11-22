MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From the skilled hands of artisans in Peru's Andean highlands to the aroma of homemade jam wafting from a kitchen in a coastal town; from coconuts harvested in Thai orchards to fresh milk from the lush green pastures of New Zealand.The people behind these stories come from different parts of the world and lead different lives. Some weave the colors of their homeland into their crafts. Others share the flavors of home with the world. Some build new lives in foreign lands, bringing producers and markets closer together, while others remain on their farms, sending the taste of freshness thousands of miles away.

Mo Zhang

Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd.

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Micro-documentary: Echoes Across the Pacific News Provided By Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd. November 22, 2026, 13:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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