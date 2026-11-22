MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 22 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced several important measures to develop Nabadwip in Nadia district, the birthplace of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, as a global pilgrimage destination.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 3 crore for religious facilities and a joint Centre-state initiative to expedite construction of a proposed bridge over the Bhagirathi River.

According to the Chief Minister, the BJP government in West Bengal would bear the cost of land acquisition for the bridge and asked the Nadia district administration to expedite acquisition. He informed that the National Highways Authority would fund its construction.

Addressing a gathering while attending the Raas festival at this religious site, Adhikari informed that Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari would visit on November 26, and the Centre and the state government would jointly take the project forward.

He announced Rs 2 crore for completing a research centre dedicated to Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and Rs 1 crore for expanding a gaushala at the saint's birthplace temple and ashram in Nabadwip.

He further announced that the government would renovate the dilapidated river ghats and introduce modern ferry services to facilitate the movement of devotees until the permanent bridge is completed.

"I will return to Nabadwip after the Gangasagar Mela in January. By then, the ghat renovations should be complete, and we will provide modern ferry services till the bridge is ready," he said.

On the proposed bridge, the Chief Minister said the district administration had informed him that the land survey had just begun.

"The National Highways Authority will provide funds for constructing the bridge but not for purchasing land. I have asked the district magistrate to expedite land acquisition, and the state government will provide the money," he said.

Adhikari also announced that pending infrastructure development work at the Sanskrit university in Nabadwip would be completed.

The Chief Minister also alleged that neither the 34-year rule of the Left Front nor the 15-year rule of the previous Trinamool Congress government had done enough to develop Nabadwip, despite its religious and cultural significance.

"I say this with regret. The previous government, apart from allowing nine liquor shops in the birthplace of Mahaprabhu -- one country liquor shop and eight foreign liquor shops -- did little for the town. Neither the 34 years of the Left Front nor the 15 years of those who looted the state did anything to take Nabadwip to the height it deserved," he said.

The Chief Minister said his government would work to give Nabadwip a distinct identity through infrastructure development, preservation of its heritage and wider publicity.

Drawing a comparison with Mayapur, which has gained international prominence as a pilgrimage destination, Adhikari said that Nabadwip, as the birthplace of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, also deserved global recognition.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated several temples and puja mandaps in Nabadwip on the occasion of Raas Mela during the day.