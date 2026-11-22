MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Nov 22 (IANS) A fire broke out in the ground-floor parking area of a four-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Pune early Sunday morning, damaging or destroying 18 vehicles, officials said.

They said that the fire broke out at a building in the Bhagyoday Nagar area in Pune's Kondhwa.

As thick smoke spread through the building, firefighters safely evacuated around 35 residents and moved them to the rooftop to protect them from the smoke and flames.

According to the fire department, its control room received an emergency call at around 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, reporting a fire involving several vehicles parked in the ground-floor parking area of a building situated on Lane number - 34 in Bhagyoday Nagar of Kondhwa.

Following the alert, three fire tenders from the Kondhwa fire station were immediately dispatched to the location to carry out firefighting and rescue operations.

Upon reaching the spot, the fire personnel encountered an intense blaze accompanied by thick smoke that had begun spreading throughout the residential building.

Prioritising the safety of the occupants, firefighters immediately initiated evacuation measures and escorted around 35 residents to the building's rooftop, away from the immediate danger.

After ensuring that the residents had been moved to a safer location, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the affected area and began efforts to bring the flames under control.

The firefighting operation continued for around 20 minutes, following which the fire was successfully extinguished.

The timely intervention by the fire brigade prevented the blaze from spreading to neighbouring buildings and causing further damage in the densely populated locality.

The incident, however, resulted in extensive damage to vehicles parked in the building's ground-floor parking area.

A total of 18 vehicles were affected, including 16 two-wheelers, one three-wheeler and one four-wheeler, which were either damaged or completely gutted in the fire.

Apart from the vehicles, the blaze also caused significant damage to the building's infrastructure.

The elevator and electrical wiring sustained considerable damage due to the fire, raising concerns about the extent of repairs required before normal facilities can be restored.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident.

All the residents were safely moved to the rooftop during the emergency response, and the fire was contained before it could spread to nearby structures.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been established, and an investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.