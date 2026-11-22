Moisture Pro Water Damage

The damage you can't see.

Water that reaches walls and subfloors can lead to mold if it stays wet past 48 hours

- Rockey DiserensKILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A recent bathroom flood in a Killeen home shows why everyday water damage is rarely as simple as it looks. The water came from an overflowing toilet, which the restoration industry's main water damage standard usually classifies as contaminated. That classification changes how the water must be removed, how affected materials are handled, and how quickly the space needs to be dried.The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) sorts water damage into three categories in its S500 standard. Category 1 is clean water from a source such as a supply line. Category 2, often called gray water, contains significant contamination that can make people sick. Category 3, or black water, is grossly unsanitary and includes sewage. A toilet overflow on the room side of the drain trap generally falls into Category 2. It can move into Category 3 when waste is present or when the water sits long enough for bacteria to grow.Toilets are a common and costly source of household water damage. According to the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety, toilet-related water damage costs between $2,000 and $10,000 per incident. The institute found that 78% of toilet incidents traced back to faulty supply lines, flanges, fill valves, or toilets that backed up and overflowed. On a wider scale, Insurance Information Institute data for 2019 through 2023 shows water damage and freezing claims averaged $15,400 each, making them the second most frequent type of homeowners insurance claim.Moisture Pro, a family-owned water damage restoration company based in nearby Nolanville, handled the toilet overflow cleanup. The crew responded to the call, assessed how far the water had traveled, removed materials that could not be saved, and set up commercial drying equipment. Those steps make up water mitigation, the first phase of the process. Mitigation stops the damage from spreading. Restoration, the second phase, repairs or rebuilds what was removed.“A lot of people see a toilet overflow and think a mop and some towels will take care of it,” said Rockey Diserens, owner of Moisture Pro.“That water can carry bacteria, and it does not stay on the surface. It soaks into baseboards, drywall, and the subfloor. On this job, getting there quickly and drying the space properly is what kept a bathroom cleanup from turning into a bigger repair.”Timing matters because of mold. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency guidance states that taking action on water-damaged materials within 24 to 48 hours can prevent mold growth before it starts. Materials that stay wet longer than 48 hours may already be growing mold, which adds testing and remediation to the job.Moisture Pro provides water damage restoration, water removal, and sewage cleanup across Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton, and surrounding Bell County communities. The company's technicians are IICRC-certified and offer 24/7 emergency response.Media Contact:Jeff CarrierRestoration Digital Marketing...Sources:Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification. (2021). ANSI/IICRC S500 standard for professional water damage restoration (5th ed.) [Standard].Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety. (n.d.). Water damage prevention guidance [Brochure]. Distributed by the Connecticut Insurance Department.Insurance Information Institute. (n.d.). Facts + statistics: Homeowners and renters insurance [Fact sheet].U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. (n.d.). Mold remediation in schools and commercial buildings guide: Chapter 4 [Guide].About Moisture ProMoisture Pro is a family-owned water damage restoration company based in Nolanville, Texas, serving residential and commercial property owners across Central Texas. The company provides water damage restoration, water removal, water damage repairs, sewage cleanup, and storm and flood damage cleanup in Killeen, Temple, Belton, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Waco, and surrounding Bell, Coryell, McLennan, and Williamson County communities. Its IICRC-certified technicians bring more than 15 years of industry experience and provide 24/7 emergency response. Learn more at moistureprowaterdamage.###

Jeff Carrier

Restoration Digital Marketing

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Killeen Water Damage Case Shows Hidden Cost of a Bathroom Flood News Provided By Restoration Digital Marketing November 22, 2026, 13:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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