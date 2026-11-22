Form5500, a free reference from TIN Comply, explains every Form 5500 schedule, deadline and late filing fix, with a lookup of 14.9 million plan filings.

Form5500 explains every Form 5500 schedule, deadline and late filing penalty from primary sources, with a free lookup of 14.9 million plan filings

- Form5500 spokesperson

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TIN Comply today announced Form5500, a free reference for the people who file Form 5500: plan sponsors, plan administrators, HR and benefits staff, and the third party administrators and CPAs who file for them. The site explains who must file, which form and schedules apply, when the return is due, how to file in EFAST2, and what to do when a filing is late, with every rule tied to its primary source.

Form 5500 is the annual return most employee benefit plans file with the Department of Labor, the IRS and the PBGC. The penalties for getting it wrong are steep. Under ERISA section 502(c)(2), the Department of Labor can assess up to $2,739 a day for a late or incomplete filing (the 2025 amount, with no 2026 adjustment), and the IRS adds its own penalties. Yet the rules sit across the statute, the regulations and hundreds of pages of instructions. Form5500 brings them together in plain English.

What the site offers:

A free plan lookup. Anyone can search by plan sponsor name or EIN and see every Form 5500 and 5500-SF filing since the 2009 form year, 14.9 million filings for about 2 million plans, built from the Department of Labor's public data, with filing timeliness for each plan year.

Guides to the whole filing cycle. 27 guides cover who files, the small plan audit waiver and the 80-120 rule, due dates and Form 5558 extensions, EFAST2 filing and edit tests, amended returns, penalties, IRS notices such as CP283 and CP403, and the Delinquent Filer Voluntary Compliance Program, which caps the DOL penalty for filers who come forward before the DOL writes to them.

Every form, line by line. 19 form pages cover Form 5500, 5500-SF and 5500-EZ, every schedule from A to SB, and related forms such as Form 5558, Form 8955-SSA, Form M-1, Form 5330 and Form PR. Each shows the official form with clickable boxes that explain each line from the instructions.

Free tools and templates. Eight tools include a due date calculator, a which form checker, an audit requirement checker, a DFVCP fee estimator, a penalty comparison, a summary annual report deadline calculator and a lookup of all 586 EFAST2 edit tests. Six templates include a DFVCP checklist, a reasonable cause statement for the DOL, an IRS penalty relief letter and a summary annual report.

Primary sources, not summaries of summaries. Every fact is sourced to ERISA, the Internal Revenue Code, 29 CFR, Federal Register notices, the IRS Internal Revenue Manual, DOL and IRS instructions, or the 24 Administrative Law Judge penalty decisions the site reviews. Quotes are verbatim, and penalty amounts carry their year and authority.

Where to start:

Form 5500 due date calculator: tools/due-date-calculator/

Form 5500 penalties, DOL and IRS: late-filing/penalties/

Which Form 5500 to file: who-files/which-form-to-file/

Schedule H, line by line: forms/schedule-h/

EFAST2 edit test lookup: filing/edit-test-lookup/

Form5500 is free, with no signup and no ad networks.

About TIN Comply

TIN Comply is a vendor identity and tax compliance platform offering IRS TIN matching, EIN lookup, sanctions screening and W-9 collection. It publishes free primary-source references for compliance teams, including Form5500 and TINCompliance. Learn more at tincomply.

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TIN Comply Launches Form5500, a Free Form 5500 Reference for Plan Filers News Provided By TIN Comply November 22, 2026, 13:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Law



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