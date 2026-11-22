PrevailingWageRules, a free reference from TIN Comply, covers Davis-Bacon, certified payroll, every state's prevailing wage law and the clean energy credit rules.

PrevailingWageRules covers Davis-Bacon, certified payroll, every state's prevailing wage law and the IRS clean energy credit rules, with free calculators

- PrevailingWageRules spokesperson

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TIN Comply today announced PrevailingWageRules, a free reference for the people who have to get prevailing wage right: contractors and subcontractors on public work, their payroll and HR staff, the agencies and project owners who enforce the rules, and the developers and tax advisers claiming the clean energy tax credits. The site covers the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts, wage determinations, certified payroll, the Service Contract Act and the law in every state, with every rule tied to its primary source.

Prevailing wage rules are easy to get wrong and expensive when you do. A contractor on a covered federal job must pay the wage determination rates and file weekly certified payroll, and back wages, withholding and debarment follow when it does not. States add their own laws with different thresholds, rates and filing systems, and some have no law at all. Since 2023, the clean energy tax credits add a third layer: most credits pay five times the base amount only when the project meets the prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements.

What the site offers:

Every state, one page each. Guides for all 50 states and the District of Columbia show whether the state has its own prevailing wage law, what it covers, the thresholds, who sets the rates, how certified payroll is filed and the penalties, each from the state's own statute and labor agency. A 50-state table and a tracker of 40 recent law changes sit alongside them.

The federal rules, start to finish. Guides cover Davis-Bacon coverage and the $2,000 contract test, laborers and mechanics, fringe benefits, overtime, apprentices, deductions, withholding and debarment, Miller Act payment bonds, how wage determinations are set and read, conformance requests, and the Service Contract Act.

The clean energy credit rules. 13 guides explain the IRS prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements for the clean energy tax credits: the five times bonus, the good faith effort exception, records, corrections and penalties, elective pay for public owners, and Form 7220 line by line.

Free calculators and templates. 11 calculators include a which rules apply checker, a certified payroll deadline calendar, a fringe benefit annualization calculator, an apprentice ratio checker, a wage determination decoder and the IRS apprentice labor hours and correction penalty calculators. Six templates include a subcontractor onboarding checklist, a certified payroll review checklist and an apprentice request letter. Form WH-347, the weekly certified payroll form, is explained line by line.

Primary sources, not summaries of summaries. Every fact is sourced to the statutes, 29 CFR, the FAR, Department of Labor rules and guidance, state labor codes and agency pages, or the Internal Revenue Code and Treasury regulations. Quotes are verbatim, and amounts carry their year and authority.

Where to start:

Which prevailing wage rules apply: tools/which-rules-apply/

Davis-Bacon coverage: davis-bacon/coverage/

State prevailing wage laws: states/

Form WH-347, line by line: certified-payroll/wh-347/

Clean energy prevailing wage requirement: clean-energy/prevailing-wage-requirement/

PrevailingWageRules is free, with no signup and no ad networks.

About TIN Comply

TIN Comply is a vendor identity and tax compliance platform offering IRS TIN matching, EIN lookup, sanctions screening and W-9 collection. It publishes free primary-source references for compliance teams, including PrevailingWageRules, Form5500 and TINCompliance. Learn more at tincomply.

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TIN Comply Launches PrevailingWageRules, a Free Prevailing Wage Reference News Provided By TIN Comply November 22, 2026, 13:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Law



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