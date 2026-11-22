Robert Edward Grant addressing guests at the CODEX opening reception, The Sphere Gallery, Laguna Beach, June 27, 2026. Photo courtesy The Sphere Gallery.

A look back at the Laguna Beach exhibition exploring mathematics, philosophy and fine art, on view June 27–July 13, 2026.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Sphere Gallery is highlighting CODEX, a solo exhibition by artist, inventor and polymath Robert Edward Grant that was presented in Laguna Beach, California, from June 27 through July 13, 2026. The exhibition brought together original geometric drawings, sculptural objects and models at the intersection of mathematics, philosophy and fine art.Drawing inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci's mirror scripts and the geometry of the natural world, the CODEX series reflects Grant's research and hand-drafting. The exhibition also included a sculptural model of da Vinci's ornithopter, underscoring the interdisciplinary inquiry that informs his practice.“Art should challenge the senses - make us pause, look again, and experience something unexpected. In Robert Edward Grant, we have found an artist whose work does precisely that, and more. CODEX is not merely an exhibition of drawings; it is a portal into a mind that refuses to accept the artificial boundaries between disciplines.” - Philippe Hoerle-Guggenheim, Founder & Director, The Sphere Gallery.The opening reception took place June 27, 2026, at The Sphere Gallery, 278 Beach Street, Laguna Beach, California. The gallery's press kit includes background on the artist and exhibition as well as photographs available for editorial use.About The Sphere GalleryFounded in New York in 2015, The Sphere Gallery presents contemporary artists and maintains programming and collector relationships in Laguna Beach, New York and Madrid.For interview requests, high-resolution images or additional press materials, contact the gallery at... or +1 646 206 6237.

Philippe Hoerle-Guggenheim

The Sphere Gallery

+1 646-206-6237

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The Sphere Gallery Highlights Robert Edward Grant's CODEX Exhibition News Provided By The Sphere Gallery November 22, 2026, 13:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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