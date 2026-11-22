IFTACompliance, a free reference from TIN Comply, covers the IFTA license and quarterly return in all 58 jurisdictions, plus Form 2290, UCR, IRP and USDOT.

IFTACompliance covers the IFTA license and quarterly return in all 58 jurisdictions, plus Form 2290, UCR, IRP and USDOT, with free calculators

- IFTACompliance spokesperson

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TIN Comply today announced IFTACompliance, a free reference for the people who file fuel tax and trucking returns: owner-operators, motor carriers, fleet fuel tax and permit staff, and the accountants and bookkeepers who work for them, in the United States and Canada. The site covers the International Fuel Tax Agreement license, decals and quarterly return, the rules in each of the 58 member jurisdictions, and the federal filings that sit next to IFTA: Form 2290, UCR, IRP and USDOT, with every rule tied to its primary source.

A carrier that runs qualified vehicles across state or provincial lines files one IFTA return a quarter with its base jurisdiction, which shares the tax out to every other member. Getting it right means mileage and fuel records that hold up in an audit, each jurisdiction's own rates and surcharges, and five states with weight-distance or highway use taxes on top. The same truck may owe the federal heavy vehicle use tax on Form 2290, a UCR fee, apportioned IRP plates and a current USDOT registration, each with its own deadline and penalty.

What the site offers:

All 58 jurisdictions, one page each. Every U.S. state and Canadian province in the agreement has its own page: the agency, the filing system, decals, trip permits, penalties and interest, records and audits, and any tax on top of IFTA, from the jurisdiction's own manuals, statutes and forms. A map and table cover all 58, and a page covers the six non-members.

The quarterly return, start to finish. Guides cover who needs a license, the base jurisdiction, decals and renewals, due dates, taxable miles, tax-paid fuel credits, surcharges, zero returns, amended returns, the records to keep, GPS and ELD data, and IFTA audits and assessments.

Form 2290 and the federal filings. Guides cover the Form 2290 tax table, taxable gross weight, due dates, Schedule 1 and what to do when it is lost, suspended vehicles, credits and refunds, IRS notices, federal fuel excise taxes and refunds, dyed diesel, UCR fees, IRP apportioned registration, and USDOT and operating authority.

Free calculators, templates and forms. 10 calculators include a which filings do I need checker, a fuel tax rate lookup built from the jurisdictions' own published rates, a quarterly return calculator, a Form 2290 calculator, a weight-distance tax checker, a UCR fee lookup and a penalty and interest estimator. Six templates include a trip and distance record, a fuel receipt log and an audit readiness checklist. 13 forms, from Form 2290 and Form 8849 to state IFTA returns, are explained line by line.

Primary sources, not summaries of summaries. Every fact is sourced to the IFTA Articles of Agreement and manuals, the jurisdictions' own statutes, rules and pages, the Internal Revenue Code and IRS forms, and 49 U.S.C. and 49 CFR. Quotes are verbatim, and amounts and rates carry their year and authority.

Where to start:

Which filings do I need: tools/which-filings-do-i-need/

All 58 jurisdictions, map and table: jurisdictions/

Fuel tax rate lookup: tools/rate-lookup/

IFTA quarterly return calculator: tools/quarterly-return-calculator/

How to file Form 2290: form-2290/how-to-file/

IFTACompliance is free, with no signup and no ad networks.

About TIN Comply

TIN Comply is a vendor identity and tax compliance platform offering IRS TIN matching, EIN lookup, sanctions screening and W-9 collection. It publishes free primary-source references for compliance teams, including IFTACompliance, PrevailingWageRules, Form5500 and TINCompliance. Learn more at tincomply.

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TIN Comply Launches IFTACompliance, a Free IFTA and Form 2290 Reference News Provided By TIN Comply November 22, 2026, 13:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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