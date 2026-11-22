Southwestern Saudi Arabia – Jazan Mountains

KSA - Arabic Art and Cultural Heritage

KSA Logo

KSA brings together hotels, car rentals, events, city guides, pilgrimage resources and business discovery in one platform available in 56 languages.

- Ali Sameer AlShuwaikhSAUDI ARABIA, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KSA is introducing a comprehensive digital platform designed to bring everything Saudi Arabia together in one place. Available in 56 languages, the platform connects travel planning, hotel bookings, car rentals, events, attractions, pilgrimage resources, employment opportunities, business directories and everyday services within one digital destination.Built around the promise "Everything Saudi Arabia. All in One Place.", KSA aims to make discovering, visiting, living and doing business in Saudi Arabia easier for people around the world.Explore the platform:EXPLORE SAUDI ARABIA, CITY BY CITYKSA provides destination guides covering Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, AlUla, Abha, Dammam, Al Khobar, Taif and other destinations across the Kingdom.Through its Explore Saudi city guides, visitors can discover cultural landmarks, historical attractions, natural landscapes, entertainment, shopping, restaurants and practical travel information.The platform also features a dedicated Things to Do section, helping visitors discover activities ranging from desert adventures and heritage experiences to beaches, family attractions and guided tours.HOTELS, CAR RENTALS AND COMPLETE TRAVEL PLANNINGKSA connects travellers with hotel booking options, car rental comparisons, tours, activities, airport transfers and travel connectivity resources.Visitors can research accommodation, compare transport options and plan activities within the same Saudi-focused platform.Explore hotel bookings:book-hotels-in-saudi-arabia-get-the-best-deals-save-up-to-70/Explore car rentals:rent-a-car-in-saudi-arabia-compare-the-best-rates-save-up-to-70/EVENTS, ENTERTAINMENT AND TICKET DISCOVERYOne of KSA's major features is its events and ticket discovery platform, bringing together concerts, festivals, theatrical performances, comedy shows, sports, theme parks, exhibitions and family entertainment.Visitors can search events by city, browse categories, discover dates and available ticket information, and continue to the relevant booking provider.Explore events and experiences:book-tickets-experiences/UMRAH, HAJJ AND LIVE BROADCASTS FROM THE HOLY CITIESKSA includes dedicated Umrah and Hajj resources covering pilgrimage preparation, rituals, travel arrangements, accommodation and transportation.Pilgrims can access practical guides, an Umrah itinerary planner, a Hajj packing checklist and information about travelling between Makkah and Madinah.The platform also features Makkah Live and Al Madinah Live pages, offering access to broadcasts associated with Masjid al-Haram and the Prophet's Mosque.Explore the pilgrimage guides:umrah-hajj-guide/TRANSPORTATION AND EVERYDAY ESSENTIALSKSA provides information about the Haramain High-Speed Railway, Riyadh Metro, intercity trains, buses, local transport and airport arrivals and departures.Additional resources include Saudi visa and entry guidance, weather forecasts, prayer times, Qibla direction, public holidays, travel connectivity and practical information for visitors.LIVING, WORKING AND BUILDING A FUTURE IN SAUDI ARABIABeyond tourism, KSA serves people considering relocation, employment, education or business opportunities in Saudi Arabia.Its Living in Saudi section brings together resources covering housing, education, residency considerations, employment and everyday life.A dedicated jobs platform enables users to explore vacancies across Saudi Arabia by location and profession.Explore employment opportunities:jobs-in-saudi-arabia/A BUSINESS DIRECTORY CONNECTING LOCAL AND INTERNATIONAL COMPANIESThe KSA Services Directory provides a searchable platform for businesses and service providers serving Saudi Arabia.Its nine specialist service hubs cover Umrah and Hajj Services, Hotels and Accommodation, Tours and Experiences, Transportation and Mobility, Restaurants and Catering, Events and Entertainment, Business and Group Services, Lifestyle and Local Services, and International Businesses.Companies can create free Standard listings, with Featured and Premium options available for additional visibility.The directory also accommodates international companies seeking to reach Saudi customers and connect with potential business opportunities.Explore the business directory:services-directory/MARKETPLACE, COMMUNITY AND A CONNECTED SAUDI DIGITAL ECOSYSTEMKSA's wider digital ecosystem includes Marketplace and Community sections, complementing its travel, business and informational resources.These sections reflect the platform's broader vision of bringing Saudi Arabia's destinations, services, opportunities and communities together in one accessible online environment.56 LANGUAGES. ONE DIGITAL DESTINATION.A distinguishing feature of KSA is its availability in 56 languages, helping international visitors, pilgrims, professionals and businesses access Saudi-focused information in a language familiar to them.Rather than focusing on a single service, KSA connects the many different aspects of Saudi Arabia into one comprehensive platform.ABOUT KSAKSA is a multilingual digital platform dedicated to Saudi Arabia. Built around the vision "Everything Saudi Arabia. All in One Place.", it connects travel, tourism, accommodation, car rentals, events, pilgrimage resources, jobs, business directories and everyday information in 56 languages.Website:

Salman Al Hamad

KSA

+973 32299993

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

KSA: Everything Saudi Arabia. All in One Place. - Hotels, Cars, Events, Jobs & More in 56 Languages News Provided By ksa November 22, 2026, 13:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.