Wedding reception setup at The Ten Hotel in Gurnee, Illinois.

Wedding stage and floral decor at The Ten Hotel in Gurnee, Illinois.

The Ten Hotel's support offer for couples impacted by Loft 21 cancellations.

Affected couples who book at The Ten Hotel receive $1,000 off event room rental and a complimentary one-night stay with their impacted Loft 21 contract.

GURNEE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Ten Hotel is extending support to couples whose wedding plans were disrupted by event cancellations at Loft 21 in Lincolnshire. Couples who book their wedding at The Ten Hotel and provide their impacted Loft 21 contract will receive $1,000 off their event room rental and a complimentary one-night hotel stay for the couple.The offer is intended to help ease the expense and stress of finding a new wedding venue after an unexpected cancellation. For couples who have invested time, money and emotion in planning their celebration, rebuilding those plans can feel overwhelming.The Ten Hotel hopes to make that next step easier by offering a direct reduction in venue rental costs and a place for the newlyweds to stay as part of their celebration.To receive the offer, couples must book their wedding at The Ten Hotel and provide a copy of their impacted Loft 21 contract. The $1,000 discount applies to event room rental, and the complimentary overnight accommodation includes one hotel room for the couple for one night.Couples can contact... or call (847) 336-6300, mentioning the Loft 21 support offer, to discuss their wedding plans and available dates.About The Ten HotelLocated at 6161 W. Grand Avenue in Gurnee, Illinois, The Ten Hotel offers wedding and event spaces, overnight accommodations and on-site dining. Its celebration spaces and guest rooms allow couples and their guests to gather and stay at one property. For more information, visit .

Nicole Khayat

The Ten Hotel

+1 847-336-6300

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Ten Hotel Offers Wedding Relief to Couples Impacted by Loft 21 Cancellations News Provided By Seven Seas Web Design November 22, 2026, 13:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.