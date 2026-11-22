Allen M. Chastanet

Former St. Lucia prime minister and Caribbean tourism visionary helped lay the foundation for CMEx 25 years ago

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) has named former St. Lucia Prime Minister Allen M. Chastanet the recipient of its 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his contributions to Caribbean tourism, aviation, hospitality, public service and sustainable development over four decades.Chastanet, who serves as St. Lucia's leader of the opposition and parliamentary representative for Micoud South, will be honored at the 2026 CMEx Leadership Awards and Fundraiser on Sunday, Dec. 6, at Loews Coral Gables Hotel in the Miami area. The event will also celebrate 14 Leadership Laureates from across the Caribbean and the international marketplace.The recognition holds special significance as CMEx marks 25 years since its inaugural symposium in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, in 2001 - an initiative inspired by Chastanet's vision of positioning tourism as a vehicle for economic transformation, wealth creation and community development across the Caribbean.“Without Allen Chastanet, there might not have been a Caribbean Media Exchange,” said Bevan Springer, president of CMEx.“At a time when tourism was too often viewed simply as an industry that brought visitors to our shores, Allen challenged us to think more deeply about its potential to transform Caribbean economies and improve the lives of our people. He understood the importance of engaging the media in that conversation, and his vision helped shape an organization whose work continues a quarter century later.”Throughout his career, Chastanet has demonstrated an ability to challenge conventional thinking, bring people together and translate innovative ideas into initiatives that have helped shape the Caribbean tourism landscape.As St. Lucia's director of tourism in the early 1990s, he helped establish the internationally acclaimed Saint Lucia Jazz Festival, recognizing the potential of Caribbean arts, music and culture to differentiate destinations, stimulate economic activity and attract international visitors.He later joined Air Jamaica in 1995, rising to senior vice president of worldwide sales and marketing under the leadership of the late Gordon“Butch” Stewart. During his tenure, the airline recorded significant growth in the leisure and Caribbean diaspora markets. He was also the driving force behind the launch of the Air Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival in 1996.His private sector experience includes working with Island Records founder Chris Blackwell's Island Outpost boutique hotel collection and developing his family's Coco Palm resort in St. Lucia. He also served as president of the Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association and chairman of the Caribbean Hotel Association's Advocacy Committee.From 2006 to 2011, Chastanet served as St. Lucia's minister of tourism and civil aviation, as well as chairman of the Caribbean Tourism Organization. In these roles, he championed regional cooperation, improved air connectivity and greater international recognition of tourism's importance to the economic development of small island developing states.Chastanet went on to serve as prime minister of St. Lucia from 2016 to 2021, bringing to national leadership decades of experience in business, tourism and international marketing.Beyond his professional and public service accomplishments, Chastanet has supported numerous charitable, humanitarian and community development initiatives, including Air Jamaica's Lovebird Kids' Club.His previous distinctions include Travel Agent magazine's“Caribbean Destination Person of the Year” and Counterpart International's World Leadership Award.A former captain of St. Lucia's national basketball team, Chastanet holds a bachelor's degree in economics with a minor in political science from Bishop's University in Quebec, Canada, and a master's degree in development banking from American University in Washington, D.C.“Having had the privilege of working alongside Allen during the Air Jamaica years and in the formative years of CMEx, I have seen firsthand his passion for the Caribbean, his willingness to swim against the tide and his ability to recognize opportunities long before others see them,” Springer said.“He has never been afraid to ask difficult questions or challenge us to think bigger. His contribution to Caribbean tourism extends well beyond the institutions he has led, and it is fitting that we recognize his legacy as CMEx commemorates its 25th anniversary.”Chastanet becomes the second recipient of the CMEx Lifetime Achievement Award, following Bahamian tourism pioneer Sir Baltron B. Bethel, who received the inaugural award in 2025.The 2026 CMEx Leadership Awards and Fundraiser is powered by platinum sponsor the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism with gold sponsors the Anguilla Tourist Board, Caribbean Tourism Organization, Carnival Corporation and Tropical Shipping.Major sponsors include the American Caribbean Maritime Foundation, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission, Marketplace Excellence Corporation, Nassau & Paradise Island Promotion Board and the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism.Additional sponsors supporting the cause include Coco Palm (St. Lucia), Comfort Suites Paradise Island (Bahamas), Fond Doux Eco Resort (St. Lucia), Grupo Puntacana (The Westin Puntacana Resort in the Dominican Republic), Jade Mountain (St. Lucia), Ladera Resort (St. Lucia), Mount Cinnamon Beach & Wellness Resort (Grenada), Round Hill Hotel and Villas (Jamaica), Secret Bay (Dominica), The Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, Tortuga Rum Company, Tropical Attractions and Vanessa James Media.Proceeds from the awards luncheon support the nonprofit organization's educational, media and community development initiatives.For further information, visit .About Caribbean Media Exchange, Inc.Caribbean Media Exchange, Inc. (CMEx) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. CMEx's mission is to support and develop the ability of the media, government, the travel and tourism industry and communities to consider the importance of tourism in sustainable development, while lending a hand to the communities involved by sharing relevant expertise, financial and in-kind assistance. For more information, visit .

Nadia Springer

Marketplace Excellence

+1 201-861-2056

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CMEx names Allen Chastanet 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient News Provided By Marketplace Excellence November 22, 2026, 13:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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