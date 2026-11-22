A pictorial representation of layoffs

Los Angeles firm outlines California and federal review periods, final pay rules and release terms to check before signing separation paperwork.

- David M. Safvati, Founder and Managing Partner of Westview LawLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Westview Law, a Los Angeles firm that handles employment and business litigation, is urging California workers who lose their jobs in the final weeks of 2026 to read any severance agreement carefully before signing it. A signed release can end claims a worker has not yet identified, and state and federal law give employees time to decide.Thousands of California Layoff Notices Filed Ahead of the HolidaysThe California Employment Development Department's WARN report for July 1 through November 16, 2026 lists notices covering 30,159 employees statewide, including 6,277 at Los Angeles County worksites. Many of those workers will get separation paperwork in the same meeting as their final paycheck.California Law Guarantees at Least Five Business Days to Review a Separation AgreementUnder Government Code section 12964.5, as amended by SB 331, an employer offering a separation agreement must tell the employee that they have the right to consult an attorney and must give a reasonable period of not less than five business days to consider it. An employee can sign sooner if the choice is knowing and voluntary. The same law bars agreements that would stop a worker from disclosing information about unlawful acts in the workplace.Workers 40 and Older Get 21 to 45 Days to Decide and Seven Days to RevokeThe federal Older Workers Benefit Protection Act covers employers with 20 or more employees. A worker 40 or older who is asked to waive age discrimination claims must receive at least 21 days to consider the agreement, or 45 days when the layoff is part of a group program. In a group program the employer must also disclose, in writing, the job titles and ages of the employees who were selected and those who were not. The worker then has seven days after signing to revoke, a window that cannot be shortened. The agreement must also advise the worker in writing to see an attorney.Final Wages and Accrued Vacation Must Be Paid Whether or Not a Worker SignsCalifornia Labor Code section 201 requires final wages to be paid immediately at the time of discharge, and guidance from the state Labor Commissioner treats a layoff without a specific return date as a discharge. Under section 227.3, vested vacation must be paid out at the final rate of pay and cannot be forfeited. An employer that willfully fails to pay final wages on time may owe waiting-time penalties of up to 30 days of pay under section 203. Section 206.5 bars an employer from requiring a release of wages that are already due.Four Questions Every Worker Should Answer Before Signing a ReleaseWestview Law suggests workers check these points first.i) Does the release include a waiver under Civil Code section 1542, which covers claims the worker does not know about yet?ii)Is the worker 40 or older, and did the employer provide the full review period, revocation window and group disclosures?iii) Was the termination connected to a complaint, medical leave, pregnancy, disability or another protected activity?iv) Are final wages and accrued vacation being paid separately from the severance amount?Civil Code section 1542 says a general release does not reach unknown claims unless the person signing expressly waives it, and many severance agreements include that waiver.How Severance Pay Affects California Unemployment BenefitsWorkers weighing severance pay in California often ask about unemployment, too. According to EDD guidance, severance pay is generally not treated as wages for unemployment insurance purposes and does not reduce benefits, while pay in lieu of notice under a company policy or agreement is treated as wages for the period it covers.New California WARN Act Notice Rules for AI-Driven Layoffs Begin January 1, 2027The California WARN Act generally requires 60 days' notice before a mass layoff, relocation or termination at a covered establishment with 75 or more employees, and since January 1, 2026 those notices must include CalFresh and rapid response information. Starting January 1, 2027, under SB 951, notices for layoffs caused in whole or in substantial part by artificial intelligence or other automated technology must identify the job functions being automated and the type of technology, and must carry the heading "This notice is for a technology displacement."Why Workers Should Use the Full Review Window Before SigningThe paperwork alone rarely shows whether a layoff was lawful. A worker who believes the decision was tied to age, disability, pregnancy or a complaint may want a wrongful termination lawyer to review the agreement while the consideration period is still open. The firm recommends keeping every document, noting the delivery date, and not signing on the spot.

David Safvati

Westview Law

+1 3109847189

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Westview Law Issues Advisory on Severance Agreements as Year-End Layoffs Arrive News Provided By GLP Marketing Corp November 22, 2026, 13:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law, World & Regional



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