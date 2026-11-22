Kolkata 2026

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every road tells a story. Some trace the growth of cities; others bridge the distance between industries, markets and communities. As India expands its transport network, roads are becoming more than arteries of mobility-they are catalysts for commerce, connectivity and economic opportunity.Kolkata, a city with a rich commercial heritage and strategic regional connections, is witnessing renewed attention towards road infrastructure and urban mobility. Proposed highway corridors, road upgrades and traffic-management initiatives reflect the changing demands of the metropolitan region.Against this backdrop, the 7th Edition of the Global Road Construction Conference (GRC 2026), alongside the 21st Edition of Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026, will take place on 18 December 2026 at Hyatt Regency, Kolkata. The conference will bring together stakeholders across road construction, bitumen, infrastructure and logistics to discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping India's road sector.The Road Ahead: Why Bitumen MattersBehind every stretch of asphalt lies an intricate supply chain. Bitumen, the unsung protagonist of road construction, remains fundamental to pavement development, making its availability, quality and performance important considerations for infrastructure projects.According to the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), India consumed 8.33 million tonnes of bitumen in FY2024–25, with road construction accounting for approximately 98% of cumulative bitumen sales. These figures underline the material's significance to the country's infrastructure ecosystem.Yet, the industry's challenge extends beyond meeting demand. Price fluctuations, procurement constraints, storage capacity, transportation costs and material specifications can influence project economics and execution. The need for durable pavements, particularly under demanding traffic and weather conditions, further reinforces the importance of appropriate binders and construction practices.Innovation is also reshaping the conversation. In Salt Lake, the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation has reportedly piloted plastic-mixed bitumen for road repairs in Ward 39, near CA Market. The initiative aims to improve waterproofing, limit water seepage during monsoons and reduce virgin bitumen requirements.Such experiments reflect the industry's search for more resource-efficient approaches. Their wider adoption, however, depends on technical suitability, testing and demonstrated field performance.The priority is clear: building roads requires not only reliable materials, but also resilient supply chains, sound engineering and informed decisions.Kolkata's Crossroads: New Routes, New PossibilitiesKolkata's infrastructure story extends beyond its city limits. Its connections with surrounding districts and regional markets make the area an important setting for discussions about freight movement, urban congestion and construction demand.The proposed Kolkata Ring Road is envisioned as an orbital corridor that could divert heavy commercial traffic away from congested city routes. Planning discussions have also included a proposed flyover linking the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass with Rajarhat–New Town, improvements to the Kona Expressway corridor and pedestrian skywalks intended to improve safety and movement.Further illustrating regional infrastructure activity, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways approved approximately ₹1,042.62 crore under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund for six projects covering around 194 kilometres of roads in West Bengal in September 2026.These developments have implications for the entire road ecosystem. Contractors require dependable material supplies; bitumen producers and distributors must understand regional demand; and logistics operators play a critical role in moving materials efficiently.Equipment manufacturers, testing laboratories and technology providers also have opportunities to contribute to construction quality, operational efficiency and pavement performance.For the industry, Kolkata offers a vantage point from which to examine how regional connectivity, material markets and infrastructure development intersect. The opportunity lies not simply in building new roads, but in strengthening the ecosystem that supports them.Bringing the Road Ecosystem TogetherRoad development is a mosaic of expertise, bringing together stakeholders whose decisions collectively determine project outcomes.GRC 2026 is relevant to government departments, highway authorities, public works agencies, infrastructure developers, EPC contractors, road construction companies and engineering consultants.It also addresses the interests of refineries, oil marketing companies, bitumen producers, importers, traders, distributors, modified-bitumen manufacturers, petrochemical companies and storage-terminal operators.Equipment manufacturers, asphalt technology providers, construction chemical companies, logistics businesses, testing laboratories, recycling specialists and sustainable-material innovators form another essential part of this ecosystem.Investors, financial institutions, researchers, academics and industry associations can contribute perspectives on infrastructure financing, material innovation, technical standards and long-term road performance.Bringing these diverse participants together encourages a broader understanding of the relationships between construction, materials, technology and supply chains.Why GRC 2026 MattersInfrastructure development is rarely a solitary endeavour. From the drawing board to the finished pavement, every project depends on coordination between planning, procurement, transportation, engineering and execution.For contractors and developers, material availability and pavement durability remain essential considerations. For bitumen and petrochemical companies, evolving infrastructure requirements create opportunities to understand market needs and strengthen industry relationships. Technology providers can engage with stakeholders on solutions addressing construction efficiency, quality assurance, recycling and resource optimisation.Sustainability is another important consideration. Alternative materials and innovative binders may offer benefits in suitable applications, but adoption must be supported by technical evidence and appropriate performance assessment.GRC 2026 will provide a platform for industry participants to exchange knowledge, discuss shared challenges and explore potential areas of collaboration across the road construction and bitumen value chains.Its relevance lies in connecting perspectives that are often considered separately, helping the industry examine the wider requirements of building reliable, efficient and durable infrastructure.Building Beyond the HorizonThe future of road construction will be measured not merely in kilometres completed, but in the durability, efficiency and long-term value of the infrastructure delivered. Reliable material supplies, sound engineering, responsible innovation and effective collaboration will remain central to this endeavour.Kolkata's evolving infrastructure landscape provides a timely setting for examining these priorities and their implications for India's road construction and bitumen industries.As the industry looks towards the roads of tomorrow, the task is to connect ambition with expertise and innovation with practical execution.Because the true measure of a road is not simply where it leads, but how well it serves the people, industries and communities along the way.

Sandip Mukherjee

Rex Fuels Management Pvt Ltd

+91 9167364282

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Beyond the Asphalt: Kolkata's Changing Roadscape and the Future of India's Infrastructure News Provided By Rex Fuels Management Pvt Ltd November 22, 2026, 13:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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