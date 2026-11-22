dam tasty beavers

Award-winning Canadian musician and entrepreneur Jimmy Zee seeks creative TikTok, Instagram and YouTube personalities to help promote our Dam Tasty Beavers

COQUITLAM, BC, CANADA, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jimmy Zee's Distributors Inc. is launching a search for social media influencers and content creators across Canada and the United States to help promote its uniquely Canadian Dam Tasty Beavers brand.Known for its cheeky humour, memorable branding and distinctive Canadian personality, Dam Tasty Beavers is looking to collaborate with creative personalities who can bring the brand to life through entertaining videos, music, comedy and original social media content.From Musician to EntrepreneurBehind the brand is Jimmy Zee, an award-winning Canadian musician, songwriter and entrepreneur who has released six albums and received numerous music awards.Jimmy originally started his distribution business to help support his passion for music. More than 30 years later, Jimmy Zee's Distributors Inc. has grown into an established Canadian distributor supplying candy, chocolate, snacks, toys and novelty gifts to thousands of retail locations across Canada and the United States.Despite his success in business, music and creativity have remained central to Jimmy's personality and approach to developing brands."Music has always been a huge part of my life," said Jimmy Zee. "I've always believed that whether you're writing a song, creating a product or building a brand, you've got to give people something they'll remember. Dam Tasty Beavers is all about having fun, being a little different and making people smile."Looking for Creative InfluencersJimmy Zee's is seeking established influencers, emerging creators, musicians, comedians and micro-influencers who enjoy creating engaging content for TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.Potential collaborations include humorous videos, original music, product features, unboxing videos, creative challenges and entertaining lifestyle content."We're not just looking for people with large followings," said Jimmy Zee. "We're looking for personality, originality and people who know how to entertain. As a musician, I understand the power of creativity and connecting with an audience."A Canadian Brand With PersonalityDam Tasty Beavers reflects Jimmy Zee's philosophy that memorable products should combine quality, humour and originality.The company believes social media creators can play an important role in introducing the brand to new audiences throughout North America.Influencers Invited to ApplyContent creators interested in working with Dam Tasty Beavers are encouraged to contact Jimmy Zee's Distributors Inc. with links to their social media profiles, audience information and examples of their creative work.Website:About Jimmy Zee's Distributors Inc.Jimmy Zee's Distributors Inc. is a Canadian distributor of candy, chocolate, snacks, toys and novelty gifts with more than 30 years of industry experience. Founded by Canadian musician and songwriter Jimmy Zee, the company supplies thousands of retail locations throughout Canada and the United States, including major retail chains, specialty shops, gift stores and tourist destinations.Media and influencer inquiries:Jimmy Zee's Distributors Inc....

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Dam Tasty Beavers Launches Search for Social Media Influencers Across North America News Provided By JImmy Zee's Distributors Inc November 22, 2026, 13:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media



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