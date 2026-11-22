Princess Holiday Ball – A Magical Family Experience

The family celebration will bring 5 princess characters together for live performances, interactive activities and individual meet-and-greets at The Arts Hub.

LAFAYETTE, CO, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The family celebration will bring five princess characters together for live performances, interactive activities and individual meet-and-greets at The Arts Hub.Imagine More Character Company is bringing five fairytale characters together for its first annual Princess Holiday Ball, a family entertainment event scheduled for December 19, 2026, at The Arts Hub in Lafayette, Colorado. The holiday celebration will combine live singing, dancing and interactive activities with opportunities for children to meet the characters and take photographs.Designed as more than a conventional character appearance, the event will feature a 45-minute interactive performance followed by a dedicated meet-and-greet session. The program will include the Snow Sisters, alongside three other princess characters, with activities planned to keep children involved throughout the experience.A Holiday Program Built Around InteractionThe Princess Holiday Ball will feature a 45-minute performance incorporating live singing, dancing and an indoor snowball fight. Rather than limiting character appearances to the stage, the program also includes 30 minutes for individual meet-and-greets and photographs.The indoor snowball fight brings a playful winter element to the performance, while the meet-and-greet gives children time to interact with the princesses beyond the group show. Families can also purchase hot chocolate and holiday treats during the event. Hot chocolate is included with VIP admission.Attendees are welcome to dress for the occasion, with royal dresses, festive outfits and costumes encouraged for children attending the ball. The format brings together several elements of character entertainment, from live performance and audience participation to the photographs and personal interactions that often form an important part of these experiences.Imagine More Character Company's Approach to EntertainmentBased in the Denver area, Imagine More Character Company specializes in interactive character experiences for birthdays, festivals, community events, corporate celebrations and other occasions. Its team of professionally trained performers brings characters into live settings through performances and audience interactions.The Princess Holiday Ball extends this approach into a seasonal public event, bringing multiple characters together for a shared family experience. By combining a scheduled performance with time for individual interactions, the company is offering families different ways to participate, whether through watching the show, joining the dancing or meeting the princesses afterwards.The event also reflects the role character entertainment plays in family gatherings and seasonal celebrations, where familiar characters can become part of a larger occasion rather than appearing only as a brief attraction.Connecting Local Organizers With FamiliesFor independent entertainment companies, reaching families beyond their existing customer base can be an important part of introducing new public events. Discovery platforms give organizers another way to make their programs visible to audiences looking for activities in their area.AllEvents supports this process through its global event discovery, ticketing and marketing platform, connecting organizers with audiences across more than 40,000 cities worldwide. Its listings cover a range of experiences, including family entertainment, theatre, seasonal celebrations and community events.The Princess Holiday Ball is listed on AllEvents, where families can find the event schedule, admission options and booking information ahead of the December celebration.Event Details and Ticket InformationThe first annual Princess Holiday Ball will take place on Saturday, December 19, 2026, at The Arts Hub, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette, Colorado 80026.Families can choose from three scheduled sessions:- 10:30 AM- 1:00 PM- 3:30 PMVIP Admission- Reserved seating in the first two rows- A tiara for each child- Complimentary hot chocolateAdditional information and tickets are available through the Princess Holiday Ball event listing on AllEvents.With five princess characters, a live interactive programme and time set aside for individual meet-and-greets, the first Princess Holiday Ball brings several elements of character entertainment into one seasonal event. For Imagine More Character Company, the December gathering marks the introduction of a new public holiday experience in the Lafayette area.About Imagine More Character CompanyImagine More Character Company is a Denver-area entertainment company specialising in interactive character experiences for birthdays, festivals, community events, corporate celebrations and other occasions. Its team of professionally trained performers brings characters to life through engaging experiences designed to add imagination and wonder to celebrations.About AllEventsAllEvents is a global event discovery, ticketing and marketing platform that helps people discover experiences and enables organisers to reach audiences across more than 40,000 cities worldwide. The platform connects audiences with events spanning entertainment, music, arts, culture, business, lifestyle and community experiences. Visit AllEvents to discover events happening around the world.

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Lafayette to Host First Annual Princess Holiday Ball Featuring Five Beloved Characters News Provided By AllEvents November 22, 2026, 13:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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