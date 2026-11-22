Silver JD Puts Floral Filigree in Focus for Black Friday Wholesale Event

Floral sterling-silver designs give retailers a flexible addition to festive gifting and spring ranges.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Silver JD is highlighting their new Filigree collection in advance of it's 23rd-30th November Black Friday wholesale event. This is to give jewellery retailers an opportunity to further build their ranges for the busiest part of the year. The new collection is available to purchase through href="" rel="external nofollow" coThe collection contains a range of stud earrings and necklaces designed around floral & ornamental patterns. The designs feature the use of petals and non-linear forms, with each item created using sterling silver at Silver JD's production facility.Silver JD's Head of Sales, Leo Tramer, comments:“For retail buyers, the purpose of the seasonal sale can extend far beyond just Black Friday. Floral silver jewellery is a strong seller consistently in Christmas/Valentine's Day/Easter gifting displays. Retailers often use coordinated pieces to build gift pairings without relying on a design that feels limited to a single calendar event. It's an incredibly important time of the year for sellers, retail and wholesale, and since we only have one sale a year, it puts us in a great position going into 2027”.The company's wider catalogue offers retailers an extensive established range, allowing trust in the new filigree pieces for the season ahead. Alongside the launch, many of the company's designs have been replenished, allowing buyers to combine trending collections with consistent sellers. The run of gifting occasions continues from Christmas through Valentine's Day on 14th February, Mother's Day on 7th March and Easter on 28th March 2027, with spring trading to follow.From 23rd-30th November, Silver JD will offer tiered wholesale discounts. New customers also receive 5% off their first order, and all UK orders over £200 will be delivered for free. Ready stock can be bought with no minimum quantity per design, subject to a £100 minimum order value, and orders are sent by tracked Royal Mail delivery within the UK.The promotion ends on 30th November, giving trade customers a defined window to plan purchases ahead of the coming season.About Silver JDSilver JD by Jewellery Design Ltd is a wholesaler of sterling silver jewellery, based in Hove, East Sussex, with more than 35 years of industry experience. With a catalogue of over 10,000 designs, factory-direct pricing and no minimum quantity per style, it supplies retailers and brands across the UK. Its production order service supports larger quantities and custom designs, made at the company's own production unit in Thailand. The factory is regularly audited for ethical and sustainable practices by RJC, Sedex and Amfori (see the ethical policy), and its jewellery is manufactured to REACH standards, with third-party lab testing available on request.

Leo Tramer

Silver JD by Jewellery Design Ltd

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Silver JD Puts Floral Filigree in Focus for Black Friday Wholesale Event News Provided By Pulse Media PR November 22, 2026, 13:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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