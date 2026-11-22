MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed the police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials to take action on complaints of encroachment and use of illegal rickshaws in Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Station Road and Pul Mithai -- issues raised by local traders, officials said on Sunday.

On Friday, under the leadership of Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, Delhi BJP Media Head and General Secretary of Chandni Chowk Nagrik Manch Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Municipal Councillor Suman Kumar Gupta and Chandni Chowk BJP District President Arvind Garg, the area traders raised the issues of encroachment and illegal rickshaws in Chandni Chowk, a Delhi BJP statement said.

The leaders met the Chief Minister and sought civic agencies' intervention in Khari Baoli, Station Road, Pul Mithai and entire Old Delhi during the meeting of Indraprastha Heritage Development Corporation, and demanded action.

Chief Minister Gupta directed the Police and Municipal Corporation officials present in the meeting to take immediate action.

Acting on the Chief Minister's orders, the Police and MCD carried out bulldozer action at Pili Kothi - Pul Mithai on Thursday and at Khari Baoli on Friday, and cleared the areas of permanent illegal encroachments that had existed for 30-40 years.

Delhi BJP Media Head and General Secretary of Chandni Chowk Nagrik Manch, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for getting Khari Baoli cleared of illegal encroachments on Sunday, following the action at Pul Mithai area on Saturday.

In his capacity as General Secretary of Chandni Chowk Nagrik Manch, Kapoor congratulated the Delhi Chief Minister for freeing Khari Baoli from illegal encroachments and said: "You have made the impossible possible."

In his capacity as Delhi BJP Media Head, Kapoor said that by ordering two decisive actions against illegal encroachments in Old Delhi within two days, the Chief Minister has sent a stern message to the illegal encroachment mafia across Delhi -- "Remove it yourselves, or we will remove it."