MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 22 (IANS) The Punjab BJP on Sunday announced the launch of an extensive public suggestion campaign to prepare its vision document for the 2027 Assembly elections.

State party chief Kewal Singh Dhillon formally launched the campaign by unveiling three phone numbers and a QR code in the presence of Punjab BJP affairs in-charge Satish Poonia, manifesto committee Chairman Avinash Rai Khanna and other committee members.

Addressing the media, Dhillon said the only solution to the state's drug crisis, gangsterism, corruption and debt is a BJP double-engine government.“When the Central and state governments work with the same vision, the state will progress at a pace of doubling its growth by the day.” He said that with this vision, the BJP“is releasing helpline numbers and a QR code for its website so that every citizen of Punjab could directly connect with the party and share their suggestions and views”.

The party will contest the elections on the issues of de-addiction and development.“Our sole agenda is the development of Punjab, making the state drug-free, securing the future of its youth and ensuring prosperity for Punjab.”

Addressing the media, another party leader, Avinash Rai Khanna, said that the party has issued three phone numbers and a QR code to collect suggestions from the public. The first number, 0797-194-3333, can be called directly to submit suggestions. The second number, 991-300-2027, is meant for missed calls, after which the party office will call the person back to collect their suggestions. The third number, 750-856-0065, can be used to send suggestions through WhatsApp messages. People can also submit their suggestions through the QR code.

Khanna said vans would be deployed across Punjab to collect suggestions from the public. These vans will carry information about the achievements of the Modi government and will also have suggestion boxes where people can submit their ideas.

A committee headed by BJP National Vice-President Manpreet Singh Badal will examine these suggestions and incorporate them into the vision document.