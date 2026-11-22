Congress Leaders Visit Patients Amid Manipur Adulterated Liquor Crisis

Senior Congress leaders, including former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, on Sunday visited patients undergoing treatment at Shija Hospital and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal following a suspected adulterated liquor incident that has reportedly claimed 17 lives in the state. The leaders called for a swift investigation to identify those responsible for the incident.

The Congress delegation, which included Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president, MLAs and former Minister AK Mirabai Devi, interacted with patients and their families, enquired about their health conditions and sought details about the treatment being provided at the two hospitals. The incident, reportedly linked to the consumption of locally brewed liquor in the Chakpikarong area of Chandel district, has prompted the state government to initiate an investigation and undertake medical screening of around 1,000 people.

Speaking during the visit, former Chief Minister of Manipur Okram Ibobi Singh stressed the need to establish the source of the suspected adulterated liquor and identify those responsible. "Experts know exactly what is happening, where it's coming from, how it's happening, what is being mixed in and released. They will know. It's very good that doctors and physicians are doing this so well at this time. This is very unfortunate. But now, in this time, who all are at fault, that should be investigated very quickly from the government's side,” he said.

Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam also expressed concern over the incident and urged the authorities to investigate the matter and arrest those responsible to prevent its recurrence. Describing the victims as largely belonging to farming and working communities, Akoijam said the consumption of locally brewed drinks was a traditional practice for some people.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh, addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister's Office Durbar Hall in Babupara, said the government had received reports of atleast 17 deaths in Chandel district and several other people falling ill following the consumption of locally produced liquor. He said around 1,000 people had reached four hospitals in Imphal, including government and private facilities, and were being screened.

Providing details of the government's response, Singh said a high-level inquiry committee headed by senior IAS officer R K Dinesh had been constituted to investigate the incident. He added that separate teams involving the police and other enforcement authorities had also been formed.

The government has also sent samples of the suspected liquor to three laboratories for analysis: the forensic laboratory at Pangei, the Food Department laboratory and the National Food Laboratory in Kolkata. He urged the public to remain calm, assuring that the government was closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to establish the cause of the fatalities.