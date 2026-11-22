PM Modi Highlights Gujarat Progress Marking 23 Years in Public Office

Expressing gratitude to party workers as he completed 23 continuous years in elected public office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Gujarat has transformed from a trading outpost with limited natural resources into a modern industrial and technological powerhouse driving national progress. Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during the annual Diwali Sneh Milan in Gujarat, the Prime Minister recalled his journey since first assuming the office of Gujarat Chief Minister in October 2001, attributing his tenure to the relentless dedication of the state unit.

"Across every district of the state, it has been our tradition to meet after Diwali on the occasion of the New Year and take collective resolves... Just before Diwali, in the month of October, 23 years were completed of the opportunity to serve that was first given to me by the people of Gujarat and later by the people of the country. If we had not received so much support and cooperation from these workers, we would not have been able to serve Gujarat this much. Because of their hard work, today we have been able to serve Gujarat, the nation, and several states," PM Modi said.

Recalling the devastation caused by the 2001 Bhuj earthquake shortly after he took over as Chief Minister, PM Modi reflected on the government's decision to forego traditional festivities to stand with grieving families in Kutch, Jamnagar, and Banaskantha. "In Gujarat, Diwali is a very grand festival. But all of us ministers, the cabinet together, decided that we would not celebrate Diwali that time... On that day, I too visited different villages and tried to share in everyone's grief. My conviction grew very strong that the true happiness and joy of festivals lies in lighting a lamp of hope in someone else's life. This very strength awakened the whole of Gujarat, pushing back the dread of that massive earthquake. Today, our Kutch has become a new centre of hope," he recounted.

Highlighting Gujarat's economic diversification over the past two decades, the Prime Minister pointed out that the state had systematically overcome its geographic and resource limitations to emerge as a global manufacturing hub. "There was also a time when Gujarat's identity was merely commerce-buying from one place, selling at another, and making a livelihood from whatever little was earned. We did not even have mines or minerals; except for salt, we had nothing. But today, whether it is agriculture, dairy, industries, or even semiconductors, petrochemicals, automobiles, green energy... Gujarat's modern infrastructure is recognised today across such a vast canvas," PM Modi noted.

Underlining his long-standing governing philosophy of 'Gujarat's development for the nation's development', the Prime Minister added that the state's economic expansion continues to play an anchor role in propelling India's overall growth trajectory.“When I had the opportunity to work among you in Gujarat, I always used to say:“Development of the nation through the development of Gujarat; development of India through the development of Gujarat.” And today, we are all witnessing that the progress Gujarat made in the economic sphere has made a major contribution to the country's development,” he said.