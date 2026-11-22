Jhandu Kumar and Ashok Malik Ready for World Para Powerlifting Meet

From driving an e-rickshaw to winning a Commonwealth Games medal, para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar has come a long way, and the Bihar athlete is now looking to carry that determination to the World Para Powerlifting Championships 2026 in Bahrain, where he will be joined by fellow Indian lifter Ashok Kumar Malik. Expressing excitement ahead of the prestigious competition, Jhandu said the Indian contingent was determined to make the country proud and hoped to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose encouragement, he believes, inspires athletes to achieve greater heights.

"We are very excited about the championship. I really wish to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He inspires us, and when we win medals and he presents them to us, it gives us immense encouragement. It is difficult to put that feeling into words," Jhandu told ANI. Ashok, meanwhile, expressed confidence in India's preparations and said the support and encouragement received by the athletes would motivate them to deliver strong performances at the global event.

"We are very happy to have the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Competitions are coming one after another, and we will definitely bring medals for our country from the World Championship. The support and love we receive from all of you boost our morale and motivate us to move forward. Our preparations are going well, although several competitions have come up within a month. Along with attending programmes, we also have to remain focused on our training and manage several things simultaneously," Ashok said.

The 12th edition of the Elite World Para Powerlifting Championships will be held in Bahrain from November 27 to December 2, marking the first time the country will host the prestigious competition. The events will take place at the Art Hotel & Resort Amwaj, with the Rookie and Next Gen World Championships also scheduled to begin on November 27.

For Jhandu, the upcoming championship represents another important milestone in a remarkable sporting journey. Born in Harnaut in Bihar's Nalanda district, the 29-year-old contracted polio during childhood, which affected his legs. Coming from a family involved in selling vegetables, he initially travelled nearly 20 km daily to procure vegetables for sale in the local market. He later took up driving an e-rickshaw to support his training expenses and even sold the vehicle to finance his sporting ambitions. His perseverance eventually brought him international recognition, as he won India's first medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, securing bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting category.

Ashok, meanwhile, brings considerable international experience to the Indian contingent. The Haryana-born para powerlifter represented India at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, finishing sixth after securing his qualification with a silver-medal performance at the Para Powerlifting World Cup in Egypt in March 2024. His journey has also been marked by adversity. During the 2018 Asian Para Games, he suffered a serious injury in which the radius and ulna bones in his arm were crushed and protruded through his skin. However, he returned to competitive sport and went on to win bronze at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. He had earlier claimed gold at the Asia-Oceania Para Powerlifting Championships in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in June 2022.

The Bahrain championships will mark the first time the World Para Powerlifting federation stages its World Championships in three consecutive years, following the 2025 edition in Cairo and ahead of the 2027 championships in Mexico. China topped the medal standings at the 2025 Elite World Championships in Cairo with 13 medals, including eight golds, while Nigeria and Iran finished next with three and two gold medals respectively. Host Egypt secured two golds among its five medals to finish fourth overall. The previous edition featured 516 athletes from 66 delegations. With preparations progressing amid a busy international competition calendar, Jhandu and Ashok will be among the Indian athletes hoping to translate their hard work into podium finishes and bring further recognition to the country's para powerlifting programme.