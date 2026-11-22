Shekhawat Calls for Introspection Following Panchayat Election Setback

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 22 (ANI): Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat remarked that the failure to achieve expected results in the Panchayat elections--despite the presence of a 'double-engine' government--serves as an opportunity for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to engage in introspection. According to a press release, the BJP will examine where there were shortcomings in ensuring that the benefits of government schemes and development initiatives reached the public and will subsequently undertake necessary corrective measures.

Shekhawat noted that this review process will take place at the grassroots, district, and constituency levels, with a follow-up review to be conducted in Jaipur. Speaking to the media at the party office on Sunday, the Union Minister emphasised that the BJP is an organisation that reviews election outcomes--whether in victory or defeat--with full seriousness and vigour. "BJP workers and leaders are not the type to be disheartened by electoral results. This is a party that began its political journey with just two seats and went on to form a government with an absolute majority; therefore, the outcome of any single election cannot shake the party's self-confidence or resolve," Shekhawat said in the press statement.

The Union Minister stated that any gaps in communicating the functioning, service delivery, and performance of the 'double-engine' government to the public will be examined with great seriousness. The BJP will assess where the failure occurred in effectively conveying the message regarding the government's work and schemes to the people. Looking ahead to the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, Shekhawat expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party would return to power, as per the release. Addressing a question regarding senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot's potential bid for a fourth term as Chief Minister, Shekhawat remarked that this is an internal matter for Gehlot's party. However, he asserted that the BJP is set to retain power in Rajasthan in 2028; as for 2034, if his party has given him any signals, it is up to him to make his own decision. (ANI)