MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After a sweeping Democratic victory, a surprising overlap between the party's concerns and Musk's AI ambitions is raising a big question. In his latest free presentation, James Altucher says the answer is in Musk's plan to take AI off the ground.

Washington, D.C., Nov. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Few races were nastier than the fight for Texas's open U.S. Senate seat. Elon Musk poured more than $200 million into Texas trying to shape the outcome. Democrat James Talarico won anyway.

Then came the twist nobody expected.

Days after the election, senator elect Talarico said he was willing to“work with anyone,” Musk included. After a campaign full of sharp words between the two, it was an olive branch few saw coming.

At the same time, voters across the country were backing limits on new AI data centers. Suddenly, the question of who works with whom on technology looked a lot more interesting than the usual partisan feud.

In his latest free presentation, tech analyst James Altucher argues the real story isn't the handshake. It's what Musk plans to build.

An Olive Branch in Musk's Backyard

Texas has become the center of Musk's industrial world. It's home to his Starship launch site, major Tesla operations and a growing share of America's planned data centers.

That gives any Texas senator practical reasons to talk to Musk, whatever their politics. Factories, launch sites and thousands of jobs don't change parties after an election.

And Musk's biggest plan may give both sides something new to talk about.

A Plan That Goes Above Politics

Altucher says Musk isn't thinking in election cycles.“He wants to control the AI industry from end to end,” he says.

The centerpiece is a SpaceX filing with the FCC that lays out plans for one million AI data center satellites powered by the sun.“SpaceX isn't a rocket company,” Altucher says.“It's a trojan horse hiding the most powerful AI blueprint ever conceived by mankind.”

Musk already has the hardware to try it. According to Altucher, he “controls the world's most powerful, private satellite array... And no one else is even close.”

That's where the politics get interesting. Voters want fewer power-hungry data centers in their towns. Musk wants to put his computing in orbit. Those goals come from opposite directions. But they point at the same place: off the ground.

Why This Exchange Matters

The revealing part isn't whether two political rivals become friends. It's that a buildout this big can create interests that cross party lines.

Altucher is focused on what that buildout needs. A network of computers in orbit still has to move huge amounts of data between satellites and back down to Earth.

He believes one small supplier provides a key piece of that system. “There's one small company sitting at the dead center of it,” Altucher says. And he says it already has deep ties to Musk.“They already have him. And have for over a decade.”

Politics will keep shifting. Altucher's bet is on the technology that outlasts it.

About This Presentation

Behind the political headlines is a much bigger technology story. In Musk Millionaires, his free presentation, James Altucher explains Elon Musk's plan to take AI computing into orbit, walks through the FCC filing behind it and discusses the supplier he believes sits at its center. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

James Altucher has spent three decades at the highest levels of Wall Street. He has managed hedge funds, raised more than $100 million for a venture capital firm and built his own AI trading algorithms. He began covering SpaceX in 2012, years before most investors paid attention, and later laid out how the company would change the economics of space.



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