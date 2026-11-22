Finished multi-level composite deck

Genesis Group LLC Logo Image

Homeowners planning a 2027 deck in a mapped wildfire area face new rules on decking materials and flashing

- Barry Aho, Owner, Genesis GroupCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anyone in Colorado Springs planning a new deck for 2027 will be building under rules that were not on the books a year ago. Genesis Group, a family-owned deck and landscaping contractor in Colorado Springs, is advising homeowners to look up their property's wildfire risk class first, before picking boards or signing off on a design.The 2025 Colorado Wildfire Resiliency Code grew out of Senate Bill 23-166, and the state adopted it in July 2025. It sets minimum building standards in areas mapped as wildfire-prone, and cities and counties had until July 1, 2026, to put it in place. Colorado Springs wrote its own version. City Council passed Ordinance 26-18 on May 12, 2026, replacing the city's wildland-urban interface rules, and the new requirements took effect May 25.The city's rules for decks are stricter than the state minimum. In Class II risk areas, which the ordinance ties to moderate to heavy fuels and steep slopes, deck boards and stair treads must be a Class A rated material, composite decking rated at least Class B, or an ignition-resistant material. Wood is not allowed for the decking surface, although it can still be used for framing and railings. The state code permits fire-retardant-treated wood decking. Colorado Springs does not. Class II also requires at least six inches of metal flashing or fire-resistant material where the wall meets the decking.In both Class I and Class II areas, the ground under a deck and immediately around it has to be a noncombustible hard surface such as rock, gravel, sand, concrete, bare earth or pavers. Vegetation and combustible mulch come out of the first five feet around the home, with exceptions for low-flammability plants on the fire department's approved list. The city's online Wildfire Risk Map shows which class, if any, applies to a given address."People usually come to us wanting to talk about board color and railings," said Barry Aho, owner of Genesis Group and a mechanical engineer by training. "Now the first thing we pull up is the map. On a Class II lot, the decking material, the flashing and what you put within five feet of the house all affect each other, and you want that settled in the design, not in a permit correction."Not every existing deck is affected. Under the ordinance, an existing deck comes under the Class II hardening rules only if its main structural members are altered or the work requires a permit from the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department. Homeowners outside city limits, in places such as Black Forest or Monument, follow their county's or town's version of the state code and should check with the building department or their local fire authority before finalizing plans.Every Genesis Group project starts with a feasibility study covering HOA rules, zoning, building codes and site conditions. The company builds custom decks, covered patios and pergolas in Colorado Springs, Black Forest, Monument and nearby communities in El Paso and Douglas counties. Consultations for 2027 projects are free. On Class II lots, the company installs Class B fire-rated composite decking.About Genesis GroupGenesis Group LLC is a family-owned deck, landscape and outdoor living contractor in Colorado Springs, Colorado, serving homeowners since 2003. Owner Barry Aho holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Oregon State University and spent 10 years as an engineer with Hewlett-Packard. The company designs and builds custom decks, pergolas, patios, hardscapes, outdoor kitchens and landscapes, along with garages, three-season rooms and home additions. Learn more at .

Kari Aho

Genesis Group LLC

+1 719-212-1502

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Colorado Springs Deck Builder Genesis Group Explains What Colorado's Wildfire Code Means for New Decks News Provided By Builder Lead Converter November 22, 2026, 13:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.