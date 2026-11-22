From November 22 through December 1, authors can reach over 1 million active readers with rotating daily flash deals, bonus credits, and future promo coupons.

BERTHOUD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CraveBooks, a premier book discovery and author marketing platform serving 20,000+ authors worldwide, today announced its biggest author promotion event of the year. Running from November 22 through December 1, 2026, the 10-day Black Friday Sale unlocks daily rotating discounts of up to 50% off across CraveBooks' suite of newsletter takeovers, ReaderReach giveaways, book blog features, and social media campaigns.

Designed to help indie and traditionally published authors maximize visibility heading into the peak holiday reading season, the event features a new set of flash deals every 24 hours. Each daily offer runs until 11:59 PM MST, requires no promo codes at checkout, and allows authors to lock in sale pricing today while scheduling their promotions for any available future date.

10-Day Black Friday Sale Schedule

November 22 - 50% Off: Newsletter Takeovers (VIP Early Access - Members Only )

November 23 - 30% Off: Book Blog Promotions

November 24 - 30% Off: Social & Featured Promotions

November 25 - 30% Off: ReaderReach Giveaways

November 26 - 30% Off: Daily Deal Newsletters

November 27 - 50% Off: Book Blog Promotions, Social Promotions, ReaderReach Giveaways, and Daily Deal Newsletters

November 28 - 50% Off: Book Blog Promotions, Social Promotions, ReaderReach Giveaways, and Daily Deal Newsletters plus a 10% Account Credit on sales over $100

November 29 - 50% Off: Book Blog Promotions, Social Promotions, ReaderReach Giveaways, and Daily Deal Newsletters plus a 50% Coupon for future promos

November 30 - 20% Off: Facebook PPC Campaigns and All Promotions Sitewide

December 1 - 10% Off: All Promotions Sitewide (Final Day)

Key Benefits for Authors

Massive Reader Reach: Connect directly with CraveBooks' engaged community of over 1 MILLION+ active readers across 51+ targeted genre promotion types.

Book Now, Schedule Later: Authors can secure Black Friday rates during the 10-day window and schedule their campaigns for upcoming launches or future price drops - with free date changes available if plans shift.

Frictionless Checkout: Sale pricing is applied automatically in the author dashboard for anyone with a free CraveBooks account.

"The holiday season is one of the most lucrative times of the year for authors to build momentum, grow their mailing lists, and drive book sales," said Shubhi Jain Director of Operations at CraveBooks. "Our 10-day Black Friday event is structured so every author - whether they are launching a new release, growing subscribers with a ReaderReach Giveaway, or discounting a backlist title-can get their books in front of avid readers at a fraction of the usual cost."

To view live daily deals and schedule promotions, visit .

About CraveBooks

CraveBooks is a leading book promotion and reader discovery platform connecting more than 1 MILLION+ active readers with curated daily ebook deals, free book alerts, and author giveaways. Having delivered nearly 50,000+ promotions for over 20,000+ authors worldwide, CraveBooks provides accessible, high-impact marketing tools designed to help writers grow their audience and boost sales. Learn more at .

Cary Bergeron

CraveBooks

+1 970-631-2642

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CraveBooks Launches 10-Day Black Friday Author Promotion Sale Offering Up to 50% Off Book Marketing Campaigns News Provided By CraveBooks November 22, 2026, 13:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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