Dalton Stoltz, founder of Iron Lead Agency, marks R1 million in revenue.

South African founder Dalton Stoltz built Iron Lead Agency on Google Ads, local SEO and white-label work for U.S. contractors and home improvement companies.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Iron Lead Agency, the search marketing company founded by South African entrepreneur Dalton Stoltz, has generated R1,000,294.80 in revenue (about US$59,000 at the 17 November 2026 exchange rate) in its first seven months. The company was registered as Iron Lead LLC in Sheridan, Wyoming, on 1 May 2026.The total covers all revenue earned by Iron Lead Agency across its two lines of business: marketing for U.S. contractors and home improvement companies, and white-label fulfillment for marketing agencies. The company has not published a breakdown by client or service.Dalton Stoltz, 28, was born in Benoni and attended Hoërskool Brandwag. His background is in paid search. He has worked as a Google campaign manager for a Cape Town hospitality group and as head of paid ads at a U.S. marketing company serving painting contractors, where he managed Google Ads, Local Services Ads, conversion tracking and reporting across multiple client accounts.Iron Lead Agency serves U.S. contractors and home improvement companies. Campaigns are set up so that every call and form submission can be traced to the channel that produced it, and results are reported as leads rather than clicks or impressions.Its second line of business serves other agencies. Through Iron Lead Agency's white-label program, marketing and web design firms resell its paid search, local SEO and lead tracking services under their own brand. Partner agencies keep ownership of their clients, and Iron Lead's name does not appear on the reports they pass along."Crossing R1 million matters to me less as a number than as proof that the model works from here," said Dalton Stoltz, founder of Iron Lead Agency. "Every rand of it came from doing the work and being clear about what it produced, whether that was for a contractor or for an agency reselling it under their own name. The next step is doing more of it, for more agencies."Dalton Stoltz also runs the Google Ads & SEO Masterclass, a learning community on Skool that opened in October 2026.Agencies interested in white-label fulfillment can find details at /agencies/. Dalton Stoltz's account of why he started Iron Lead Agency is at /blog/story-behind-iron-lead-agency/.About Iron Lead AgencyIron Lead Agency is the trading name of Iron Lead LLC, registered in Sheridan, Wyoming, on 1 May 2026. The agency manages Google Ads, Local Services Ads, local SEO, Google Business Profile, websites and lead tracking for U.S. contractors and home improvement companies, and provides the same services to marketing agencies on a white-label basis. Website:About Dalton StoltzDalton Stoltz is a South African search marketing specialist and the founder of Iron Lead Agency. He focuses on Google Ads, Local Services Ads and local SEO for contractors and home improvement companies, and teaches lead generation through the Google Ads & SEO Masterclass. Website:Media contactDalton Stoltz, Iron Lead Agency...

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Dalton Stoltz Takes Iron Lead Agency Past R1 Million in Revenue in Seven Months News Provided By Iron Lead Agency November 22, 2026, 13:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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