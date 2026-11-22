Grand Opening Balloon Arch

Founded in 2014 on laser tattoo removal, the Tampa practice opens its second office in Pasco County with injectables and Sciton energy-based treatments.

- Michael Zanetti, Chairman and Co-Owner, Erasable Med SpaWESLEY CHAPEL, FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Erasable Med Spa, the Tampa medical aesthetics practice founded in 2014, has opened its second location at 2306 Ashley Oaks Circle, Suite 102, in Wesley Chapel, celebrating with a grand opening event on November 5. The new office offers injectables and Sciton energy-based skin treatments, and it puts Erasable's providers and protocols within a short drive for patients in Wesley Chapel, New Tampa, Land O' Lakes and the rest of Pasco County.Erasable started with one treatment room and one laser. Co-founder Loretta Nguyen Zanetti, APRN, was an Army officer working in a military recruiting unit when she saw qualified applicants turned away because of their tattoos. She opened Erasable to remove them. Over the next decade the practice expanded from tattoo removal into a full-service medical spa, moved into a 5,200-square-foot flagship on North Armenia Avenue in Tampa, and averaged double-digit annual growth."Wesley Chapel was the natural next step for us," said Loretta Nguyen Zanetti. "Our patients asked for it, and the team was ready for it."The second office was planned the way the first one grew. Before signing a lease, the ownership team worked through the market research, the commercial real estate options and the patient data from the Tampa office."A second location is easy to announce and hard to run well," said Michael Zanetti, Chairman and co-owner of Erasable. "We did not want a satellite office with a lower standard. We wanted the same consultation, the same protocols and the same follow-up a patient gets in Tampa, closer to home. That took longer to build, and it was the right call."Ann Tran, PA, an injector and laser provider who brought an established patient base to Erasable, sees patients at the Wesley Chapel office."Most of the patients I see want natural results and a straight answer about what a treatment can and cannot do," said Tran. "That is how Erasable runs every consultation, and it is why I wanted to practice here."Co-owner Kristen Capo, APRN, said the new office was held to the flagship's clinical standard from the first appointment."A patient should not be able to tell which office they are in by the quality of the care," said Capo. "We hold both offices to one standard and check it the same way in both places. That is what lets a practice grow without cutting corners."Services at the Wesley Chapel location include:Neuromodulators and dermal fillersSciton energy-based treatments, including BBL HEROic, MOXI, Super MOXI, HALO TriBrid, ProFractional and Contour TRLLaser tattoo removal, the service Erasable was founded on, remains available at the Tampa flagship.Appointments can be booked at erasablemedspa or by calling (813) 333-9971.About Erasable Med SpaErasable Med Spa is a medical aesthetics practice with locations in Tampa and Wesley Chapel, Florida. Founded in 2014 as a laser tattoo removal practice, Erasable now offers injectables, Sciton energy-based treatments, medical weight loss, hormone therapy and regenerative treatments. The practice is owned by Loretta Nguyen Zanetti, APRN; Michael Zanetti; Andrew Walter, MD; Nadia Pile, MD; and Kristen Capo, APRN. Loretta Nguyen Zanetti is a Galderma GAIN trainer and Sciton Luminary. Kristen Capo is an Allergan trainer and Sciton Luminary. Michael Zanetti is a key opinion leader for Sciton and Nextech and co-chairs the Florida chapter of the American Med Spa Association. Through its Aesthetic Institute, Erasable trains providers from around the world on clinical technique and practice operations.

Michael Zanetti

Erasable Med Spa

+1 813-333-9971

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Erasable Med Spa Celebrates Grand Opening of Its Wesley Chapel Location News Provided By Erasable Med Spa November 22, 2026, 13:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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