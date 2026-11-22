Kelly and Duane Roberts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beyond the Lights: How Kelly and Duane Roberts Created a Holiday Legacy That Will Shine for Generations

As the Mission Inn Festival of Lights enters a new chapter, the vision of Kelly and Duane Roberts continues to illuminate Riverside and inspire generations.

For more than three decades, millions of twinkling lights have transformed Riverside's historic Mission Inn into a breathtaking holiday wonderland. Created through the vision of Kelly and Duane Roberts, the Festival of Lights has become one of Southern California's most beloved holiday traditions, bringing families together and creating memories that span generations.

This holiday season, however, marks a poignant new chapter.

For the first time in more than three decades, the Festival of Lights will shine without the Roberts family as owners of the iconic hotel. Following Duane's passing in 2025 and the property's transition to new ownership, the celebration continues as a testament to the couple's vision and lasting contributions to Riverside.

When Kelly and Duane acquired the historic Mission Inn, they envisioned more than restoring an architectural landmark. They saw an opportunity to preserve California history while creating a destination that would bring people together from around the world.

Kelly's creativity, imagination, and passion for the holidays were instrumental in bringing the Festival of Lights to life. Alongside Duane, a visionary entrepreneur and dedicated preservationist, she helped transform the celebration into a cherished annual tradition that extended far beyond the hotel itself.

Over the years, the festival became a cornerstone of Riverside's cultural identity, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, supporting local businesses, and establishing holiday traditions passed from parents to children and grandchildren.

This year's celebration carries special significance as the hotel enters a new era without Duane, whose partnership with Kelly helped shape the Mission Inn into the celebrated destination it became.

“Duane and I poured our hearts into the Mission Inn and creating the Festival of Lights. While our family no longer owns the hotel, the tradition we built will always hold a special place in our hearts. This year is especially emotional without Duane, but knowing that something we created together continues to bring joy to so many families means everything. The hotel may have new owners, but the magic and memories will always be part of our story,” said Kelly Roberts.

Although the Roberts family no longer owns the Mission Inn, their contributions remain woven into its history and the holiday memories of countless families.

As the lights illuminate Riverside once again, Kelly and Duane Roberts' vision continues to shine.

The ownership may have changed, but the magic they created will forever be part of Riverside's story.

Amanda Ruisi

AKR PUBLIC RELATIONS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Beyond the Lights: How Kelly and Duane Roberts Created a Holiday Legacy That Will Shine for Generations News Provided By AKR PUBLIC RELATIONS November 22, 2026, 13:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.