Founder Mandy L. Parrey of Aber Stoat Books announce the independent bookstore's first brick & mortar location, opening in Carlsbad in early 2027.

Woman-owned, indie author-founded romance and dark fiction bookstore expands after three years of personal savings and community building in North County.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aber Stoat Books, the woman-owned, neurodivergent, and 3rd-generation Mexican American indie author-founded bookstore specializing in spicy romance, fantasy, dark fiction, and occult titles, will open its first permanent brick-and-mortar location in early 2027. The shop is located off Palomar Airport Road, next to the Carlsbad Flower Fields, Carlsbad Premium Outlets, and the Windmill Hotel.

Founder Mandy (M. L. Parrey), who also writes under the names ML Florez and Rivkah Plume, launched Aber Stoat Publishing in January 2024 as a boutique publishing company. She opened the online and pop-up bookstore under the Aber Stoat Books name in March 2024. She has spent the past three years saving personal funds for the build-out, noting that opening a physical bookstore is expensive and required years of careful saving before the project could move forward. During that time she remained openly active in the Carlsbad community and publicly shared her plans for a permanent shop.

“This has been a long, deliberate build,” said Parrey.“Bookstores are expensive, and it took me three years of saving to be able to do the build-out the right way. I started with online sales and pop-ups because I wanted to prove there was a real audience here for the kind of fiction we love-romance first, plus fantasy, science fiction, horror, mystery, thrillers, and other dark and occult titles. Opening a storefront is the next step so readers and authors in North County have a dedicated space.”

Aber Stoat Books is a fiction-focused, romance-forward shop (90% fiction and 100% escapism) whose tagline is“Romance, Fantasy, Dark Fiction & Occult.” It remains a small independent operation and also runs a modest publishing imprint that plans to release one to four titles per year.“Aber Stoat Books is a passion project, which means the absolute focus stays where it belongs: on our books, our authors, and our neighborhood.”

The store will continue hosting the Carlsbad chapter of Silent Book Club, which has met for the past two years at the Carlsbad City Library and Baba Coffee. Audiobook walks, introduced in 2026, will remain part of the programming. Once the doors open, the shop plans to add author events, additional community gatherings, and writing workshops.

Two current calls to action are open:

Local Author Call: Indie authors living in San Diego County (including Temecula) are invited to partner with the shop.

Bookmark Design Contest: Artists can enter to help celebrate the grand opening.

Full details and entry information are available at:



Additional resources:

Aber Stoat News (Substack):

Pre-orders:

Community hub:

Margot Collins

Aber Stoat News

+1 619-713-9777

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Aber Stoat Books to Open Brick-and-Mortar Store in Carlsbad in Early 2027 News Provided By Aber Stoat News November 22, 2026, 13:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.