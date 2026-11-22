Rajpal Yadav discusses his path from village life to Hindi cinema and the value of laughter on Tomorrow, Today.

Rajpal Yadav discusses growing up in rural Uttar Pradesh, the factory Ramlila that led him to acting, his breakthrough in "Jungle" and why laughter matters.

- Rajpal YadavSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Rajpal Yadav, the Indian film actor known for his comic and character roles in Hindi cinema. The conversation, held largely in Hindi, follows Yadav from his childhood in rural Uttar Pradesh through his theater training to a film career that spans more than two decades.Yadav says in the episode that he was born in Kundra, a village in Shahjahanpur district that is surrounded by water for much of the year, where he studied before dawn without electricity and helped his family with farming and livestock. After high school, he completed a two-year apprenticeship at the Ordnance Clothing Factory in Shahjahanpur, part of India's Ministry of Defence. Playing Angad in the factory's annual Ramlila, a stage retelling of the Ramayana, led him to pursue acting. Having learned to stitch clothes, he says, he wanted to stitch words instead.Topics covered in the episode include:- Village life in the 1980s, the habit of observation it built and how curiosity became the foundation of his craft- Why a biology class dissection ended his early plan to become a doctor- Theater training in Lucknow and at the National School of Drama in New Delhi, which he credits with giving him confidence- His move to Mumbai in 1997 and his breakthrough as the gang member Sippa in Ram Gopal Varma's "Jungle" (2000), a role he prepared for by watching wildlife documentaries- His shift into comedy with films such as "Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya" and "Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon," and why he calls himself a representative of laughter rather than a jester- Why he believes laughter belongs at the front of family life, business and cinema- How he views artificial intelligence (AI), which he says he welcomes as a learner while rejecting deepfakes made without consentYadav argues that no part is too small for an actor, noting that his own career grew from parts of only a few lines. "A role is never small. Whether a role is one scene, 10 scenes or 100 scenes, it is neither small nor big," Yadav said.On AI, Yadav said he intends to understand new tools and welcome each new development as a learner, but that if forced to choose, he would side with the human element, which he calls "blood." He added that an AI likeness of him created without his consent would not be acceptable."I have heard amazing stories about him helping other actors and other stars around him. From his humble beginnings to where he is today, he is a consummate learner every day," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=UVUdqnFJpdkAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Rajpal YadavRajpal Yadav is an Indian film actor born in 1971 in Kundra, Uttar Pradesh. He trained at the National School of Drama in New Delhi and made his film debut in "Shool" (1999). His role as Sippa in "Jungle" (2000) earned him a Screen Award for best actor in a negative role. He has since appeared in more than 100 Hindi films, including "Hungama" (2003), "Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon" (2003), "Chup Chup Ke" (2006) and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" (2007).About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

Shekhar Natarajan

Tomorrow Today Media

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Rajpal Yadav x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Ordnance Factory Apprentice to Bollywood, Actor Rajpal Yadav Tells Tomorrow, Today Why No Role Is Too Small News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 22, 2026, 13:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.